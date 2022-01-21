Universal Orlando Opening Classic Monsters Tribute Store

Are you a fan of the Universal Classic Monsters?

The Mummy, Frankenstein, Dracula, Wolf Man, Bride of Frankenstein, Creature from the Black Lagoon, and Invisible Man are all just a few examples of monsters that Universal helped make popular with their classic movies.

If you’re a lover of all things Classic Monsters, we’ve got some good news for you.

Though Universal Orlando Resort Guests will be missing Revenge of the Mummy as the popular dark coaster closed for a lengthy refurbishment that won’t see it reopen until late summer, Universal has now erected signs in front of the Mummy gift shop that shows a new Classic Monsters store is coming to the space, at least while the ride is closed.

Reporter Alicia Stella posted photos on Twitter of the new store coming to Universal Studios Florida.

Soon the Mummy’s exit gift shop will be transformed into a temporary Universal Classic Monsters tribute store! It will remain open during the refurbishment of Revenge of the Mummy, before being turned back into a refreshed Sahara Traders when the ride reopens late summer.

In addition to the Classic Monsters Store that is set to open at Universal Studios Florida, Universal Orlando Resort is rumored to be developing an entire Classic Monster land that will be included in the Epic Universe, the newest theme park that is currently under construction. The Epic Universe doesn’t currently have an opening date, but the expectation is that it will open in 2025 or 2026.

