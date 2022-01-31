Beloved Universal Attraction Reopens After Unexpected Delay

Universal Orlando Resort has officially reopened a fan-favorite attraction after nearly a month’s closure.

Jurassic Park River Adventure, located at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, closed for scheduled maintenance nearly three weeks ago and was originally supposed to reopen this past weekend.

However, Universal announced that the ride would be reopening today, on Monday, January 31, instead but the attraction still wasn’t available for Guests when the Park opened.

Jurassic Park River Adventure was listed as ‘delayed’ on the Universal Orlando app through the entirety of the morning before it reopened in the afternoon. Most likely, this was related to weather.

Nevertheless, even with the unexpected delays that kept the attraction closed for an extra few days and hours, we are happy to report that it has officially reopened and the wait times– at least for now– are very low due to the temperature outside.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Jurassic Park River Adventure reads:

One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. He’s bearing down on you and your only escape from his razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster are just some of the attractions that you’ll fall in love with while visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

In addition, Universal Orlando just announced that the Epic Universe– Universal’s newest theme park that is currently under construction-– will be completed and ready to open in 2025.

Will you be riding Jurassic Park River Adventure now that is has reopened at Universal Orlando Resort?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?