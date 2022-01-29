Universal Extends Closure of ‘Jurassic Park’ River Adventure

One of the most popular attractions at Universal Orlando Resort remains closed for maintenance.

Jurassic Park River Adventure, the beloved water ride located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, was originally scheduled to reopen today on Saturday, January 29.

However, it seems those plans have changed slightly.

Universal has now announced that Jurassic Park River Adventure will now reopen two days later on Monday, January 31. Universal has not confirmed why the closure was extended, but it most likely has to do with the cold weather in Orlando this weekend. Beginning Monday, the temperatures in Orlando will begin to pick back up with highs in the low 70s and even moving into the 80s for Thursday and Friday.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Jurassic Park River Adventure reads:

One minute, you’re gliding along in your raft. The next, you’re face to face with a giant T. rex. There’s nowhere to turn. He’s bearing down on you and your only escape from his razor sharp teeth is to take the pitch-black plunge before you. Did we mention it’s an 85-foot drop?

There have been rumors of a possible re-theme for Jurassic Park River Adventure. Over at Universal Studios Hollywood, the Jurassic Park River Adventure was recently re-themed to a Jurassic World (2015) ride, given newer technology and a different and updated storyline. Universal’s Beijing Resort also has its own version of a Jurassic World ride. However, that is not expected with this refurbishment in Islands of Adventure.

This, rather, was a scheduled maintenance period to take care of ride operations and it’s being done in the midst of the winter when the attraction typically garners its least attention.

In addition, Universal Orlando just announced that the Epic Universe– Universal’s newest theme park that is currently under construction-– should be completed and ready to open in 2025.

Do you enjoy visiting Camp Jurassic at Universal Orlando Resort?

