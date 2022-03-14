Disney Permanently Closes Down COVID-19 Testing Center

As Shanghai Disneyland, as well as Hong Kong Disneyland, continue to battle with COVID-19 restrictions, one Disney Resort has actually dropped quite a few requirements for its Guests.

We recently covered how Disneyland Paris would be dropping its COVID-19 vaccine requirements for Guest entry and now the Park is slowly changing back to a more “normal” state. Previously, Guests had to have a “vaccine passport” as required by the French Government. Now, Guests do not need to show any kind of vaccine identification.

In a tweet from DLP Report (@DLPReport), we can see how Disneyland Paris is currently changing. See the tweet below:

With the end of most restrictions in France, the Covid testing center ran by Loxamed in the former Wild West Show building will be closing permanently on Saturday, March 18 at 4pm. Guests can still arrange tests at the pharmacy in the nearby Val d’Europe shopping center.

The COVID-19 testing center has been closed down permanently on March 18. DLP Report also shared another change in the Park:

With no longer a need to check vaccine passes, a lot of barriers have been removed from the Resort entrances:

As of today, Disneyland Paris Guests were not required to show their vaccine pass to enter the Park. We can only hope that another outbreak does not happen and that all the Disney Parks will soon be able to return to a more normal state. This is big news for anyone who was interested in visiting the Disney Resort in Paris as it opens up the availability to a lot more people. All of the Disney Parks are currently undergoing changes with their COVID-19 protocols and procedures, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World dropping their face mask policies for vaccinated Guests.

In America, the Disney Parks are already well on their way to becoming more “normal”, as mask mandates have been lifted and more and more experiences are slowly returning.

