Disney Resort To Require Negative COVID-19 Test For Entry, Reduces Park Capacity

Since 2020, the entirety of the Disney Parks and Resorts have looked and felt incredibly different. Guests have had to adapt and adjust to all of the different protocols, rules, and regulations at the Parks in order to keep not only themselves safe but other Guests and Cast Members as well. Now, one Disney Resort has just beefed up its policies regarding the virus in a big way.

It was just announced that Shanghai Disney Resort will be changing its guidelines and policies when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and Guest safety in a very drastic way.

See the full statement from the official Shanghai Disney Resort website below:

In order to follow Shanghai’s pandemic control and prevention requirements and ensure the safety and health of our guests and Cast Members, we will further enhance Shanghai Disney Resort’s onsite pandemic control and prevention measures. All measures will be effective immediately unless otherwise indicated and include but are not limited to the following:

– Shanghai Disneyland will operate with controlled capacity.

– The majority of Shanghai Disneyland’s attractions and shows will operate at reduced capacity. The theatre shows will be temporarily suspended.

– All guests will be required to present a China government ID card or valid travel document, a green Health QR Code, a green Telecommunication Data-Based Travel Itinerary Card (Travel Itinerary Card), scan the Shanghai QR Code for contact tracing, and a Shanghai Disneyland Reservation QR Code upon entering Shanghai Disneyland.

– Effective Sunday, March 13, 2022, guests will also be required to present proof of a negative Nucleic Acid Test (NAT) taken within 24 hours prior to entering Shanghai Disney Resort.

– All guests will be required to wear masks during their entire visit to the resort, including both indoors and outdoors, except when dining, and strictly follow social distancing requirements.

– All Cast Members will be required to undergo regular NAT testing.

– The frequency of sanitization and disinfection throughout the resort will be further strengthened.

Shanghai Disney Resort including Shanghai Disneyland, the two themed hotels, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park continue to operate at this time. However, we understand that some guests may wish to change their travel plans. Guests who have purchased the dated products or services can contact their original purchase channel for related enquiries, or contact the Shanghai Disney Resort Reservation Center on: 400-180-0000 (Chinese Mainland) or +86-21-3158-0000 (Other Countries/Regions) for all enquiries.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!

As you can see, Guests will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter the Disney Park as well as wear masks at all times to stay in the Park. Park capacity is also being reduced and numerous indoor shows will be going on an indefinite hiatus. The Park also recently made changes to its pricing structure which we covered here.

While all of these rules may be cumbersome, it is important that Disney keep the safety of its Guests a top priority as COVID-19 continues to spread in the area.

At Shanghai Disneyland, Guests can meet Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, and CookieAnn. The newest addition to the crew is LinaBell, a fox who has already gained immense popularity. The Park is located in Pudong, China, Shanghai Disneyland features seven lands, which include: Mickey Avenue, Gardens of Imagination, Fantasyland, Adventure Isle, Treasure Cove, Tomorrowland, and Toy Story Land.

Nestled behind Enchanted Storybook Castle, Fantasyland is home to a number of popular Disney attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. In 2019, it was announced that Shanghai Disneyland will be the first Disney Park in the world that will welcome a Zootopia themed land in the form of the City of Zootopia located inside Fantasyland.

