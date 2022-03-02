Disney Park Makes Major Change to Annual Pass and Ticket Pricing

One of the best things that Disney fans can purchase is an Annual Pass. No matter what Disney Park you frequent most often, tickets can be expensive and at times, cost upwards of $125.00 per day, which is very costly and can add up to thousands. To help curb that cost, Annual Passes give Guests the freedom to visit the Parks whenever they want, according to the block out dates and tiers within their pass.

At Walt Disney World, we recently saw a major change come to the Annual Pass system. Although the passes are currently not being sold, once they are available again they will not look as they have in the past. . Disney World recently put their Annual Passes on sale once again last September with a newly revamped program. The new passes work off four tiers: Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Incredi-Pass. Each pass offers a difference in price point, block out dates, offerings, and Park Pass Reservations. When the passes ended up becoming blocked for purchase again in November, the Pixie Dust Pass was the only one available for Guests.

As we have described before, this is what the Annual Pass system will include for each tier at Disney World:

Within the new annual pass program, the top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass will set a user back $1299, which is a fair amount as we thought the price point was going to be much higher. Payment plans are available for Florida residents, and this pass has no theme park blackout dates. Incredi-Pass users will be able to have up to 5 theme park reservations at a time! The Disney Sorcerer Pass still provides some great benefits, like an $899 price point, park hopping, etc., with the only “con” being blackout dates starting at this tier (and below). It should be noted that this park pass is only available to Florida Residents AND DVC members. Florida residents are really in luck here, being the only ones able to purchase the Disney Pirate Pass, and most affordable option, the Disney Pixie Dust Pass. These passes are $699 and $399 respectively, have lots of blackout dates and seasons, and have limited Park Reservation options.

Disneyland also updated their Annual Pass system to the Magic Key pass. There are four tiers to Disneyland’s Magic Key Pass: Dream Key ($1399), Believe Key ($949), Enchant Key ($649), and Imagine Key ($399). You can check out the various pass types on the Disneyland website here,

Now Shanghai Disneyland has announced a change in their Annual Pass. China’s Shanghai Disney Resort, home to Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown, and the magical Enchanted Storybook Castle has announced a new threshold for senior tickets and Annual Pass products. Read more about it below!

New Age Threshold for Senior Tickets/Annual Pass Products

Beginning on January 9, 2022, Shanghai Disney Resort has adopted a new age threshold for senior tickets and Annual Pass products, lowering the threshold to 60-years-old. Please click here to see details about the new age threshold for senior tickets. Please click here to see details about the new age threshold for Annual Pass products. Current Annual Pass holders or guests with park tickets who may be impacted by this policy change are advised to contact their original point of purchase with any enquiries (For guests who have purchased Shanghai Disneyland tickets and/or Annual Pass products via Shanghai Disney Resort Official APP, Official Website, Official WeChat Account, the resort Official Fliggy Store or Official JD Flagship Store, please contact the Disney Reservation Center at 400-180-0000 or +86-21-3158-0000).

Annual Pass costs are now listed here, and the difference between the regular cost and senior costs are dramatically different, saving Guests hundreds each year. Click here to see more.

Since Shanghai Disneyland at the Shanghai Disney Resort, also home to the Disneytown retail area, raised admission prices for Park entry beginning January 9, this chance is great for certain Guests. In an announcement from July 2021, the Disney Park revealed its new pricing structure for tickets, arguably in a quiet fashion, and as we roll quickly towards to end of the year.

At Shanghai Disneyland, Guests can meet Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni, StellaLou, and CookieAnn. The newest addition to the crew is LinaBell, a fox who has already gained immense popularity. The Park is located in Pudong, China, Shanghai Disneyland features seven lands, which include: Mickey Avenue, Gardens of Imagination, Fantasyland, Adventure Isle, Treasure Cove, Tomorrowland, and Toy Story Land.

Nestled behind Enchanted Storybook Castle, Fantasyland is home to a number of popular Disney attractions like Peter Pan’s Flight and Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. In 2019, it was announced that Shanghai Disneyland will be the first Disney Park in the world that will welcome a Zootopia themed land in the form of the City of Zootopia located inside Fantasyland.

