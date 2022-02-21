Disney Rewards Annual Passholders With Surprise Offering

At Walt Disney World, one of the core group of Guests comes from Annual Passholders. The Annual Passholders at Walt Disney World are not as prominent of the Guest makeup as Disneyland Resort, however, there is still a large local crowd that fills the Park, along with some other out of state Passholders who visit often. Annual Passes allow Guests to enter Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with an applicable Disney Park Pass reservation, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon depending on the tier.

Most recently, Annual Passholder costs went up as new tiers were put in place. Disney World recently put their Annual Passes on sale once again last September with a newly revamped program. The new passes work off four tiers: Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, Disney Incredi-Pass. Each pass offers a difference in price point, block out dates, offerings, and Park Pass Reservations. When the passes ended up becoming blocked for purchase again in November, the Pixie Dust Pass was the only one available for Guests.

As we have described before, this is what the Annual Pass system will include for each tier at Disney World:

Within the new annual pass program, the top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass will set a user back $1299, which is a fair amount as we thought the price point was going to be much higher. Payment plans are available for Florida residents, and this pass has no theme park blackout dates. Incredi-Pass users will be able to have up to 5 theme park reservations at a time! The Disney Sorcerer Pass still provides some great benefits, like an $899 price point, park hopping, etc., with the only “con” being blackout dates starting at this tier (and below). It should be noted that this park pass is only available to Florida Residents AND DVC members. Florida residents are really in luck here, being the only ones able to purchase the Disney Pirate Pass, and most affordable option, the Disney Pixie Dust Pass. These passes are $699 and $399 respectively, have lots of blackout dates and seasons, and have limited Park Reservation options.

Since the passes were left unattainable in November, Disney has been radio silent in terms of their return. With no news coming out for months, some Guests have been left forgetting that the passes are not currently on sale for those looking to become a new Annual Passholder.

At the moment, Annual Passholder sales are still suspended, however, it seems that current Annual Passholders are going to be receiving a special gift. A new magnet with the new Annual Passholder logo will be sent in the mail shortly!

As noted on the Walt Disney World website:

A New Look

With the Annual Passholder program’s new look and feel, we wanted to honor our past while looking forward to the future. Using a piece of the original Walt Disney World Resort logo as a foundation for bright colors and energetic design, the program’s new look puts Passholders right in the middle of the magic.

Coming soon, current, active Annual Passholders will be among the first to receive the brand-new Passholder magnet featuring our new look. It’s our way of saying “thank you” for being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder. (Two magnets per household. Not responsible for any lost, stolen or damaged magnets).

Many Passholders have expressed their concerns that they are no longer a priority, with some blaming Disney CEO Bob Chapek, so these small gestures could go a long way to help curb some of that disappointment. Read more about other perks that have come to Annual Passholders here.

With the 50th anniversary celebrations underway and the release of Disney Genie (and therefore, Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane), it is fun to see that Annual Passholders continue to receive little moments of pixie dust and magic when they visit the parks. With Annual Passholders spending so much to visit the Most Magical Place on Earth each year, these small moments show Disney’s appreciation towards them.

What else would you like to see Disney do to increase the appreciation towards Annual Passholders?

