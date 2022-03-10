Some Disney Fans Feel Scared And Unsafe After Guests “Completely Stopped Wearing Masks”

As Disney continues to face and deal with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Guests have had to adapt to certain changes and protocols within the Disney Parks.

From mask mandates to social distancing, the Disney Parks and Resorts have all looked different in the last several years. However, as of February 17, 2022, Disneyland Guests who are fully vaccinated are no longer be required to wear face masks in indoor and outdoor locations. This came on the heels of the state of California dropping its indoor mask mandate.

While the policy is effective for Guests who are vaccinated, there are no vaccine tests or requirements to enter both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, meaning this small detail is essentially pointless. It is interesting to note that Universal Studios dropped its mask requirements as well for both Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood.

This change applies everywhere except on Disney public transportation, meaning Guests will have to wear masks no matter their vaccination status on shuttle buses and monorails. Masks are not be required on the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking trams.

After shortly dropping its mask mandates in June of 2021, Disneyland Resort reinstated indoor mask requirements regardless of vaccination status on July 30, 2021, amid the Delta variant surge.

A recent post on Reddit, a popular social media discussion site talked about mask mandates and policies within Disneyland right now, specifically asking the question: “What’s the mask situation like right now? Are a lot of people still wearing them?”

The comments were flooded with remarks about the current state of the Disney Parks and Resorts when it came to COVID-19 safety. Many users reported that hardly anyone was wearing masks still. One user even said that less than 5% of Guests are wearing masks. Another user even said that masks on public transportation like busses weren’t even “enforced”.

Another Guest talked about how they would get dirty or weird looks toward them because they chose to still wear their mask. One user talked about how being immunocompromised really affects their experience at Disney and they will continue to wear a mask while inside the Parks.

While Disneyland nor Walt Disney World require masks for vaccinated Guests, as mentioned earlier, this creates a problem as Disney does not check to see who is vaccinated and who is not. This essentially allows all Guests to opt out of wearing a mask if they so choose. While Disney has dropped its mask mandates, it still encourages Guests to wear them and use the guidelines recommended by the CDC to keep not just themselves safe but other Guests and Cast Members as well.

See Disneyland’s official mask policy below:

Face coverings are required for unvaccinated Guests (ages 2 and older) in all indoor locations, including throughout indoor attractions and indoor queues. Face coverings are required for all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas. All face coverings (whether disposable or reusable) must: Be made with at least 2 layers of breathable material

Fully cover the nose and mouth and secure under the chin

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops and allow the Guest to remain hands-free At this time, based on guidance from health authorities, neck gaiters, open-chin, triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings. Costume masks are not considered appropriate and are prohibited from being worn, in alignment with our existing rules. Face coverings may have an integrated transparent plastic panel to aid in viewing the wearer’s mouth. These face coverings should:

Be a fabric face covering featuring a solid plastic panel containing no openings that is attached to the fabric on all sides using tight knit stitching

Meet all face covering requirements listed above

Have you noticed a significant drop in mask-wearing at the Disney parks? Let us know in the comments below.

