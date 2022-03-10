Upcoming Disney Attraction Enters “Exciting New Phase”, Nears Completion

If you are a Disney fan, there is so much to look forward to in the coming few months and years. EPCOT is undergoing a huge transformation right now, bringing in new ideas and characters like The Guardians of the Galaxy as well as Moana. Disneyland is in the process of getting its own version of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway which first opened in Hollywood Studios. But perhaps one of the most exciting additions can be found at Tomorrowland in the Magic Kingdom in the Walt Disney World Resort

TRON Lightcycle Run is the next big addition coming to the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World and we couldn’t be more excited. Shanghai Disneyland was the first Disney Park to receive this incredible attraction and now, Disney appears to be getting ready to open it stateside as well.

The upcoming TRON roller coaster, officially called Tron Lightcycle/Run, has been heavily anticipated in the Disney Park since it was first announced back in 2017. Originally slated for a grand opening of last year in order to celebrate the Park’s 50th Anniversary, many Guests were saddened when the opening date was pushed back due to construction problems and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Some savvy Disney fans and Guests may have also noticed that the ride was not mentioned in Disney’s most recent D23 2022 update, leaving many to wonder if TRON will even open this year.

We have been covering any and all updates to this new ride and now, Disney has released another sneak peek at the attraction, giving us an idea of how close Imagineers are to completing the project.

See the full video from the official Disney Parks YouTube channel:

Our Walt Disney Imagineering project team will soon celebrate a significant milestone on the construction of the TRON Lightcycle / Run attraction, as guests at Magic Kingdom Park will be getting their first glimpses of ride vehicles on the track! Check out this new video for a behind-the-scenes look from Executive Ride Engineer, Jerold Kaplan, as the team prepares for this important milestone.

We couldn’t be more excited for this roller coaster to open and although there is no confirmed opening date, we expect to see the ride hopefully open by the end of the year.

More on Shanghai Disneyland’s Tron Lightcycyle Power Run:

The Ultimate Competition

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

