Disney Nixes Opening Date of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Ride From Shareholders Meeting

There is so much to look forward to in the coming months at Disney World in Orlando, Florida! From the new TRON coaster at Magic Kingdom to the incredibly-immersive new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, now is truly an exciting time to visit the Walt Disney World Resort.

One attraction, in particular, has piqued our interest from the very beginning. Announced a few years back in accordance with the complete transformation of EPCOT, the new Guardians of the Galaxy-themed attraction is set to be an impressive and exhilarating new experience. Formally known as Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, this new roller coaster will be an incredible feat of Disney Imagineering and storytelling. Located in where Ellen’s Universe of Energy used to be in EPCOT, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind is set to be one of the coolest and most unique experiences in all of the Disney Parks.

We have been watching the construction of this new attraction closely, with updates coming out every so often. Recently, the ride’s official release date was leaked by none other than a Disney Executive, but his Tweet was quickly deleted and edited. Now, Disney has finally given us a look at the new ride in action!

Disney recently held its annual shareholder’s meeting, announcing several key projects such as all of their Disney+ content like the new Obi-Wan Kenobi series as well as new movies and films that Guests can look forward to. CEO Bob Chapek also mentioned the new Galactic Starcruiser and several new rides such as the TRON and Guardians coasters, but we were disappointed to find out that the official release dates were still not given out at this meeting.

Bob Chapek remained silent on any mention of release dates for either ride, only mentioning “the summer” when discussing Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The project is seemingly hitting the homestretch as Disney recently gave us a look at the ride in action, but unfortunately, we will still have to wait for an official announcement regarding the ride’s opening.

More on the upcoming attraction below:

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind – Opening Summer 2022!

An Extraterrestrial Escapade Begin your adventure by touring the Galaxarium—a planetarium-like exhibition showcasing the similarities and differences between Xandar and Earth’s galaxies. You’ll even get to discover some of the incredible wonders of Xandar and learn about their technology. Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Are you ready to rock out on an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you! This family-friendly attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the longest enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action!

Are you excited for this ride to finally open at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below.

