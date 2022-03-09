Disney Announces New Overhaul Of Splash Mountain Coming This Summer

Tokyo Disneyland recently announced several new, limited-time events and experiences that Guests can enjoy and one of these surprisingly involves one of Disney’s most controversial rides as of late.

The Disney Parks contain quite a few water-based rides and attractions for Guests looking to get a little wet while in the Parks. From Kali River Rapids at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Grizzly River Run at Disneyland California Adventure, Guests brave enough to get soaked have quite a few options. But of course, the most iconic and legendary water ride in all of Disney Park history has to be Splash Mountain.

Recently, the Tokyo Disney Resort announced that Splash Mountain will soon become Splash Mountain “Get Wet MAX”. This overhaul of the original Splash Mountain attraction will allow Guests to get even more soaked than usual to help beat the extremely hot and humid summer season in Tokyo. While Splash Mountain is a water-based ride, Guests typically don’t get too soaked when riding, so maybe this update will change that for Guests looking to beat the heat.

This rework will last from July 1 through August 31.

Splash Mountain is part log-flume, part dark-ride, and all parts fun. As of late, however, the ride has been receiving growing criticism from fans who think that The Song of the South, the film the ride is based on is problematic and insensitive in our modern age. Because of this mounting pressure, Disney announced that Splash Mountain would be getting a complete retheme at Disney World and Disneyland, switching all references and characters from the film to a story based on The Princess and the Frog (2009).

On Splash Mountain at The Tokyo Disney Resort, Guests can “Board a log boat and go off on a fun adventure!” Guests must prepare themselves for a “45-degree drop down a 16-meter high waterfall!” More on the ride here.

