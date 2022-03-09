Disney Spring Breakers Beware: Sold Out Parks Are Missing Crucial Attractions

While any time of year is a great time to visit the Disney Parks and Resorts, going during a holiday or national vacation can help elevate an already magical experience.

During Christmas, the Disney Parks are stunning, featuring limited-edition merchandise and incredible decorations for the holiday season. Halloween is no different as there is also special merchandise ready for Guests as well as completely re-worked rides at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California.

When it comes to national holidays and vacations, these remain just as popular. President’s Day Weekend proved to be a big hit with Guests as the Disney Parks hit capacity during that specific timeframe and with Spring Break around the corner, it’s looking like another crowded few weeks at the Disney Parks.

We previously reported that some Disney Parks, including Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios had already begun hitting capacity in Park Reservations for the week of March 14-19, but we can now report that nearly the entire week is sold out. According to the Disney Park Reservation system, no Disney Parks have reservations available from Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17 as all Disney Park Passes have been reserved. St. Patrick’s Day is on Thursday, March 17 and this is the first week that spring break crowds will make their way to the Parks.

Disneyland is just as full, with almost all March dates being sold out. Disney actually warns Guests on its website to make sure dates are available before they plan their trip and purchase tickets:

Not only will the Parks be crowded, but several big rides and attractions will be down, meaning Spring Breakers hoping to enjoy some classic Disney attractions will be out of luck. Check out the full list of Walt Disney World and Disneyland attraction closures below:

Disneyland

The following attractions will be closed for refurbishment during the month of March at Disneyland:

Disneyland Monorail

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Sailing Ship Columbia

Splash Mountain

Tarzan’s Treehouse™

Matterhorn Bobsleds is expected to reopen on March 5th. The iconic Disneyland Monorail will be reopening later in the week on March 7 after a short refurbishment. Splash Mountain, the beloved flume-style water ride is expected to reopen after its annual refurb on March 8. Unfortunately, on the same day, the Indiana Jones Adventure will be closing for a refurbishment.

The good news is that the ride will only be closed a few days, opening back up on March 12. Check Out our ultimate guide here and more on the Indiana Jones Adventure at Disneyland below:

Sadly, March 14 marks the closure of one of the most iconic Disney attractions ever, Pirates of the Caribbean. The world-famous dark ride that features a rambunctious collection of animatronic pirates, as well as Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) himself, will be closed from the middle of March throughout the rest of the month. More on the beloved dark ride below:

Disneyland California Adventure

The following attractions will be closed for refurbishment during the month of March at Disneyland California Adventure:

Grizzly River Run

The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure

March 4 marks the reopening of The Little Mermaid – Ariel’s Undersea Adventure with Grizzly River Run remaining closed for the rest of the month. Disneyland states that the ride is expected to reopen in the Spring of this year.

Walt Disney World

At Walt Disney World, there are also a few big closures that may impact Spring Breakers’ vacations. At this time, Disney World still has not announced a reopening date for the Walt Disney World Railroad, but thanks to the Walt Disney World refurbishment calendar, we can confirm the refurbishment is officially extended and it will be closed for the entire month of March. We saw it running a few weeks ago so hopefully, it will return soon!

Possibly the biggest ride on this entire list (literally) will be closed as well, with Expedition Everest undergoing its rather lengthy refurbishment at the moment. This attraction will be closed until mid-April so don’t expect to encounter the yeti while on vacation. More on Expedition Everest below:

Disney’s Blizzard Beach will also be closed for refurbishment the majority of March with no end date posted.

Will you be visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts during Spring Break?

