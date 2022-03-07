Entire Holiday Week Completely Sold Out at Walt Disney World

Crowd attendance is seemingly reaching pre-pandemic levels at Walt Disney World Resort.

Following a busy holiday season, Disney Park Reservations were sold out several days during President’s Day week as crowds made their way to Walt Disney World Resort and now, Disney is expecting massive crowd attendance for the spring break season.

We previously reported that some Disney Parks– including Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– had already begun to reach capacity in Park Reservations for the week of March 14-19, but we can now report that nearly the entire week is sold out.

According to the Disney Park Reservation system, no Disney Parks have reservations available from Monday, March 14 through Thursday, March 17. St. Patrick’s Day is on Thursday, March 17 and this is the first week that spring break crowds will make their way to the Parks.

In addition, it should also be noted that Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are out of reservations on Sunday, March 13 and Friday, March 18. This means that only EPCOT is available on those days.

Disney warns Guests on its website to look at their planned dates before making a purchase and then to make their reservations immediately after purchasing their tickets because of the high demand for reservations and reported lowered capacity.

Theme Park Reservation Availability To enter a theme park, you will need a park reservation and valid admission for that park—for each day you’d like to visit. Before You Make a Purchase Please check to see if your desired date and theme park is currently available before purchasing your ticket, Annual Pass or vacation package. Keep your reservation date preference in mind when selecting your ticket, Annual Pass or package. Different types of admission—such as tickets, Annual Passes or packages—may have different reservation date availability. See which hotels qualify as “Select Resort Hotels.” After You Make a Purchase Given the limited availability of park reservations, it is recommended that you make your theme park reservations immediately after purchasing your admission.

At this point, annual pass holders who hold the Incredi Pass or the Sorcerer Pass still have full availability that week while those who hold the Pirate Pass or the Pixie Dust pass have those dates blocked out. Disneyland Resort recently implemented a “no show” system for its annual pass holders in which they are penalized for not coming to the Disney Parks on the days they’ve reserved. Walt Disney World Resort has not implemented the policy yet, but it could be coming in the future.

If you’d like more information on Disney Park Reservations or need to make yours, please visit Disney’s‘ theme park reservation availability page.

Are you planning a trip to Walt Disney World Resort this spring? Let us know in the comments!

