Guests Are Fed Up With Disney’s “Money-Grabbing” Policies And Extra Charges

While Disney World may be considered “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, it might also be the most expensive place on earth too.

When it comes to trips to Disney World, there are a ton of ways you can spend your money. From pricy hotels and Resorts to the food, snacks, and drinks around each Park, Guests will be finding themselves shelling out the Disney dollars all day long.

A big point of contention when it comes to pricing has been Disney’s recent change with its parking policy at hotels and Resorts. For those who don’t know, Disney didn’t use to charge for parking at all actually. Before 2018, parking at any of the Walt Disney World Resorts was free for all Guests but Disney opted to change this. Parking ranges from $15 to $25 a day, a big increase when just a few years ago, it used to be completely free.

In a thread on Reddit, one confused Disney Guest asks why parking costs more at Deluxe Resorts. They question why just because they’re staying at a nicer and more expensive Resort, parking costs $10 more a day, to which the comment section provided several answers and theories.

One user simply said it was because Guests have no options and Disney can charge whatever they want for parking. Another chimed in and added that people have no choice but to pay for it, as they have to Park their care somewhere, essentially locking Guests into the current price structure. One user even went so far as to call it a “money grab” and one of the most “egregious” changes the Disney Parks have made in recent years.

Another user called it a cash grab too, saying Disney will “charge what the market will bear”, insinuating as long as Guests keep visiting and paying for parking, Disney will continue to charge for it. Lots of users said that parking should just be free. Guests have had this same reaction to Disney’s new Genie+ and Lightning Lane systems as well.

Replacing what once was a free system, Disney Genie+ and Lightning lane are both optional, paid services that can “enhance” Guests’ experiences, meaning easier planning and shorter wait times. Now, of course, the Disney community was set on fire after learning what used to be a free service will not cost dozens of dollars a day and the new systems remain as controversial as they were when they were first revealed.

When it comes to parking, it is unfortunate that Disney opted to make this change as it adds just another cost to an already expensive vacation which some say is getting too expensive. See the complete breakdown of parking prices at the Walt Disney World Resort below:

Resort Hotels

Registered Guests:Overnight Self-Parking Standard overnight self-parking is available to registered Guests for a fee that will be applied to their hotel folio upon check-out. All parking fees include applicable tax. Standard Overnight Parking charges per Resort Category: $15 per night: Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort $20 per night: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort $25 per night: Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Disney’s Riviera Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa Complimentary standard parking is available to Guests staying at the Campsites at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort. Each campsite provides parking space for one (1) motorized vehicle. Valet Parking

Valet service continues to be available for Guests with disabilities who may require parking assistance. A valid disability parking permit is required. Valet service will be reintroduced to hotels over the coming months. Upon your arrival, please check with the Security Host for parking options. Valet service is $33 per night (sales tax included).

How do you feel about parking at The Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments below.

