Disney CFO Defends Park Ticket Prices, “Some People Have More Money Than Time”

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” might also be the most expensive place on earth.

As reported by Deadline, Walt Disney CFO Christine McCarthy discussed some changes at the Disney Parks. McCarthy defended the current ticket pricing at the Disney theme parks. We recently covered how Walt Disney World multi-day tickets went up on average around $20, with a trip to Disney continuing to become more and more expensive.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy participated in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. At the conference. McCarthy noted a few things that piqued the interest of many Disney fans. Aside from stating that character meet and greets would be returning soon, she also stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal.

McCarthy has had some controversy among fans within The Walt Disney Company, after her remarks about portion sizes and Guests’ waistlines. Both McCarthy and CEO Bob Chapek have found themselves in hot water as of late, with Chapek currently dealing with a firestorm of reactions regarding his stance on Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill”.

On parks, McCarthy said, “Some people have more time than they do money, and some have more money than they do time,” discussing the new tiers of ticket pricing and services. Disney now has a wide range of ticket prices, including an entry-level which is the most accessible and affordable for Guests on a budget.

McCarthy added, “You don’t get everything, you don’t get every day, you don’t get peak periods. But you can go into the Park just like anybody else. [And] You can buy up or trade-up for a more engaging experience, or more flexibility.” McCarthy also stated that they are working to get the Parks back to full capacity sometime soon.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic s well as other reasons, the Disney Parks have struggled recently, increasing prices and offering a less-than-ideal product for Guests. From lackluster food, smaller portion sizes, quality control issues, and price increases in seemingly every area, Guests are starting to become frustrated with the Walt Disney World experience. Unfortunately, many Guests are claiming they are being “priced out” and won’t be able to come back.

