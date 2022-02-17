Disney World Raises Prices For Select Tickets

While Walt Disney World may be known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, that title comes at a price, literally. Everyone knows that the Disney Parks and Resorts can be quite expensive, especially depending upon the time of year you’re visiting. Recently, Disney upped the price of its tickets yet again for multi-day tickets.

Standard One Park Per-Day Tickets

As you can see below, a 4-day standard ticket came up to $516.31. These types of tickets used to range from $434.83 — $596.74, but bow range from $$447.70 — $596.74. Prices for 1-3 days do not seem to have changed.

Park Hopper Tickets

Again, 1-2 day tickets have not changed, but for a 4-day ticket, prices used to range from $525.35 — $687.27, but now range from $540.89 — $687.27.

Park Hopper Plus Tickets

Like the other options, prices for 1-2 days did not change. Park Hopper Plus 4-day tickets used to range from $546.65 — $708.57 and are now $559.53 — $708.57. It appears that on average, multi-day tickets increased by around $20 or so. Visit the official website for the Walt Disney World Resort for more information on planning and ticket prices. This is far from the first or last price increase that has happened at the Walt Disney World Resort or in Disneyland in Southern California.

In the coming months, Guests can anticipate several new experiences in the Parks, most notable being the new Guardians of the Galaxy as well as the complete transformation of EPCOT. In the Magic Kingdom, Guests are also eagerly awaiting the release of the new TRON roller coaster in Tomorrowland. For those wanting to plan a trip soon, hopefully, these prices won’t hurt you too much!

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon? Let us know in the comments below.

