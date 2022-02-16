Disney Guests Forced to Walk Kilimanjaro Safaris After Truck Wheel Breaks

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many thrilling and iconic attractions, as well as unique and even wild encounters.

Disney Guests who board Kilimanjaro Safaris in Disney’s Animal Kingdom are treated to some of the most beautiful sites the Disney Park has to offer.

With 34 species living in the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, every single trek through the area is different.

Recently, however, TikTok user @purely_katelin shared an experience that is even rarer for Disney Guests than catching the lion at his perfect position or getting stopped by giraffes crossing the road.

As seen in the video above, the Kilimanjaro Safari trek vehicle wheel axle broke leaving the Guests stranded. Of course, Disney Cast Members safely evacuated Guests off the truck and they were taken through a gate in the backstage area, keeping them safe from wildlife living out on the reserve.

Still, this will certainly be an experience that the Guests who boarded the vehicle will never forget.

Disney World’s official description of Kilimanjaro Safaris reads:

A Truly Wild Adventure

Explore the Harambe Wildlife Reserve, home to 34 species living in 110 acres of picturesque open plains, shady forest landscapes and rocky wetlands. Your rugged safari vehicle is driven by an expert guide, who helps point out animals and shares fascinating wildlife facts during this extraordinary 18-minute expedition. Unique Animal Encounters

Spot a shy hippopotamus nestled in a still pond. Behold a regal lion sunbathing on a rocky perch. Drive past a gentle giraffe grazing on the tall trees or wave hello to a swinging baboon. Other amazing animals you may encounter include rhinos, cheetahs, crocodiles, elephants, hyenas and zebras—and so many more! Since animals have minds of their own, every expedition is a unique and unforgettable experience. Be sure to keep your eyes open and have a camera ready—you never know what you’ll see on a Kilimanjaro Safaris outing.

What do you think of this rare encounter for Walt Disney World Resort Guests? Let us know in the comments!

