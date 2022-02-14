Disney Nighttime Offering Suddenly Pulled From Schedule For Select Nights

When Guests visit Walt Disney World, they look forward to a wide variety of rides, shows, and fireworks. Unfortunately, Disney World has been suddenly canceling some of its nighttime shows lately, including Disney Movie Magic and Wonderful World of Animation at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Now, another nighttime offering is canceled for two nights next month — this time at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

Typically Disney World offers multiple nighttime shows, including Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom and Harmonious at EPCOT. Over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can usually catch Disney Movie Magic at 8:40 p.m. on the Chinese Theater and Wonderful World of Animation at 9:00 p.m., however for the past few nights, Disney has pulled these two nighttime shows from the schedule.

Now, at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the Tree of Life Awakenings are also being pulled from the schedule for select nights next month.

In case you aren’t familiar, Disney World describes the Tree of Like Awakening as:

Flickering fireflies magically appear and stir to life the animal spirits in the tree’s towering trunk—bringing to light a dazzling visual display swarming with color and animated imagery. Gaze upon a young doe embarking upon a thrilling journey. Behold love blossoming between a pair of hummingbirds. Spy a sly fox spreading gifts of love among the denizens of a wintry forest. A feast for the eyes, each revelation celebrates the eternal balance and harmony that exists in all living things, big or small, and is sure to inspire and delight your whole family tree.

Unfortunately, according to Disney, the Tree of Life Awakenings will not show on March 2 or March 3. We are not sure why Disney has pulled the Tree of Life Awakenings, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

It seems the Tree of Life Awakenings will still show as scheduled for every other night in February and March.

Are you upset to see the Tree of Life Awakenings removed from the schedule? Let us know in the comments below.

