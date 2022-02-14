Disney Cuts Two Evening Shows From Park Lineup

This evening, it seems that the show schedule at Walt Disney World will be a lot lighter.

When Guests come to Disney World, one of the best aspects about visiting is being able to see the stellar entertainment that the theme parks are able to create. Whether it be meeting a character, seeing a cavalcade, watching a live show like Beauty and the Beast, or watching Disney Enchantment play on Cinderella Castle, there are so many ways that Disney continues to keep their Guests entertained.

When it comes to evening performances, Disney always does a great job. As we noted, Magic Kingdom is running Disney Enchantment, a new show which replaced Happily Ever After for the 50th anniversary, EPCOT debuted Harmonious, and at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can currently enjoy Disney Movie Magic and Wonderful World of Animation while they await the return of Fantasmic! later this year.

Typically Disney Movie Magic plays at 8:40 p.m. on the Chinese Theater, with Wonderful World of Animation playing at 9:00 p.m. but tonight on Valentine’s Day, it seems that both shows have been pulled from the schedule. We are not sure why neither show will be airing this evening, but it will surely cause a lot of Guests to Park hop to EPCOT if they want to see an evening show. As of tomorrow February 15, both shows are back on schedule so Guests need not worry!

Disney describes Disney Movie Magic as:

Relive the Magic

Fall in love all over again with unforgettable characters and cherished stories. After the sun sets, a compilation of favorites flickers across the iconic façade of Grauman’s Chinese Theatre at the park. During this 10-minute treat you’ll enjoy memorable scenes from Indiana Jones and the Pirates of the Caribbean series, plus many more. Be swept away all over again!

And alternatively, Disney describes Wonderful World of Animation as:

A New Nighttime Show

This excitement-packed projection show will take you on an incredible journey through more than 90 years of Disney and Pixar animation. Watch in wonder as the façade of the Chinese Theatre is magically transformed—displaying this stirring tribute to animation. Behold spectacular sequences celebrating themes like magic, family, adventure, romance and friendship. Each theme is brought to life through unforgettable moments from beloved films—like Sleeping Beauty, The Incredibles, Coco and many more. Of course, since we can never lose sight of the fact that it was all started with a mouse, the show fittingly begins and ends with the one-and-only Mickey.

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

Are you a fan of these shows, or are you still waiting to see Fantasmic! come back?

