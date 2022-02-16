Luxury Disney Resort Undergoing Major Refurbishment Soon

Things are always changing at the Walt Disney World Resort it seems, with brand-new thrilling rides, exciting attractions, and delicious food always around the corner. So many rides are undergoing a refurbishment or complete retheme right now and we couldn’t be more excited.

One of the premier Resorts at Walt Disney World is about to undergo a change, with Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa announcing the start date of a big refurbishment. According to Disney:

As we previously shared, we are working on our grand plans to expand and enhance The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Beginning March 1, Guests will notice construction and refurbishment work at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa during daytime hours. Most resort amenities will remain available to Guests throughout this work.

Disney announced an expansion of the Disney Vacation Club at Grand Floridian last September. The expansion will add approximately 200 proposed Resort studios. Existing rooms will also be enhanced.

For those who have not stayed at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, check out Disney’s official description below:

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era. Start your day at Gasparilla Island Grill, enjoy lunch at Grand Floridian Café, delight in dinner at Narcoossee’s and sip an evening cocktail at the Enchanted Rose.

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is located close to Magic Kingdom park—now connected together with a lovely new walking path. Here are some of the fun, complimentary and convenient ways that Guests staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa can use to get around Walt Disney World Resort:

The Grand Floridian isn’t the only Monorail Resort to undergo a refurbishment recently, with both Disney’s Polynesian Resort and Disney’s Contemporary Resort receiving several upgrades and rethemes. The Polynesian received a few new Moana-inspired rooms as you can see below:

Rooms at Disney’s Contemporary resort have changed as well, with some select rooms receiving an Incredibles-themed makeover. See those below:

Have you ever stayed at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa before? Let us know how it was in the comments below.

