As Park Passes Disappear, Disney Announces Full Capacity Will Never Return

If you have been to Walt Disney World Resort as of late, you likely realized that whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, that the Parks are often packed with people. When the Parks reopened in 2020 we saw a lull in Guests as there were very few who were traveling as well as Disney has a very small capacity limit. Since that point in time, we have seen borders reopen and travel become a more “normal” part of life for many. Along with that, we have seen Disney open their capacity more, remove mask mandates, bring back a lot of entertainment, and head towards an operational schedule that reminds us of a pre-pandemic Disney.

Although the Parks are crowded, the Parks are still operating under a reduced capacity. At the moment, Disney will not release what that number is, but it is likely in the higher range as shoulder-to-shoulder crowds are back. Guests must still collect and obtain a Disney Park Pass to enter a theme park, and as we noted, those do not seem to be going anywhere soon as you can currently make Park Passes through to 2024.

Disney CFO Christine McCarthy participated in a Q&A session at the Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. At the conference. McCarthy noted a few things that piqued the interest of many Disney fans. Aside from stating that character meet and greets would be returning soon, she also stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal.

It seems that Disney is “managing things differently now” as they can track how many Guests are expected to be in each Park which assists with crowd management as well as staffing and demand for each day. It seems Disney is doing so to think of the Guest experience as they do “not want to have the parks bursting at the seams”, and by having reduced capacity, Guests can have a more enjoyable time.

The downfall to this is that before, Guests rarely had to deal with an “at capacity” Park, especially if it was not a holiday, but now, Disney Park Passes are flying off the shelves! We recently reported that during one week in March when many students are out of school, Disney is nearly already at full capacity which eliminates the option to visit pretty quickly.

Disney warns Guests on its website to look at their planned dates before making a purchase and then to make their reservations immediately after purchasing their tickets because of the high demand for reservations and reported lowered capacity.

Theme Park Reservation Availability To enter a theme park, you will need a park reservation and valid admission for that park—for each day you’d like to visit. Before You Make a Purchase Please check to see if your desired date and theme park is currently available before purchasing your ticket, Annual Pass or vacation package. Keep your reservation date preference in mind when selecting your ticket, Annual Pass or package. Different types of admission—such as tickets, Annual Passes or packages—may have different reservation date availability. See which hotels qualify as “Select Resort Hotels.” After You Make a Purchase Given the limited availability of park reservations, it is recommended that you make your theme park reservations immediately after purchasing your admission.

Disney has been in some hot water as of late for a few different reasons. Yesterday, Disney CEO addresses Florida’s highly controversial “Don’t Say Gay Bill” with Cast Members via a private email. The lack of public defense for the LGBTQ+ community has left a sour taste in the mouths of many, especially considering how many Cast Members place themselves as a member of that community. Disney has also been cutting costs through upgraded charges on food and alcohol while reducing portions. We recently saw a lobster roll served at Magic Kingdom that looked to have less than half of the advertised lobster in it.

What do you think of the capacity remaining capped at Walt Disney World?

