Disneyland Updates Mask Policy After California Drops Indoor Mask Mandate

Disneyland Resort has announced a major change to its mask policy.

Beginning February 17, 2022, Guests who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear face masks in indoor and outdoor locations. This comes on the heels of the state of California dropping its indoor mask mandate.

The update to the mask policy can be read here:

The State of California strongly recommends that all Guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort. Beginning February 17, 2022, face coverings are required for unvaccinated Guests (ages 2 and older) in all indoor locations, including throughout indoor attractions and indoor queues. Face coverings are required for all Guests, regardless of vaccination status, in certain indoor settings including Disney shuttles and in health settings, such as in First Aid. Face coverings are optional for Guests in outdoor areas. If planning to travel, please check and follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and any State travel advisories. Do not travel to or enter Disneyland Resort unless you are free of any COVID-19 symptoms and otherwise comply with the requirements of such advisories and restrictions.

This change applies everywhere except Disney public transportation, including the shuttle buses and monorail when it reopens at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Masks will not be required on the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals parking trams returning on Feb. 23 or the Disneyland Railroad.

After shortly dropping its mask mandates in June of 2021, Disneyland Resort reinstated indoor mask requirements regardless of vaccination status on July 30, 2021 amid the Delta variant surge.

Disney announced earlier today that full vaccinated Disney Park Guests at Walt Disney World Resort would no longer be required to wear face coverings in indoor and outdoor public spaces, but would still be required to wear them on Disney transportation including Disney buses, monorails, and Disney Skyliner.

Disney does note that for those Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing their face coverings at all times, except while eating or drinking while stationary:

We expect Guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor locations, including indoor attractions and theaters.

If you are visiting Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort prior to February 17, please keep in mind that face coverings will still be required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) in all indoor locations, regardless of vaccination status.

For more information on Disney World’s current COVID-19 policies, visit their website here.

Universal Studios Hollywood has not announced a change to its mask policy at this time.

How do you feel about the new face mask policy at Walt Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.

There is so much to see and do at Disney California Adventure Park! Guests can enjoy Buena Vista Street as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, Head to Cars Land to enjoy the neon signage and Radiator Springs Racers, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack Jack on Incredicoaster! The list of rides and attractions never ends!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!