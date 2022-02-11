Universal Studios Drops Mask Requirements For All Guests

Universal Studios is making some major changes to its mask policies.

According to Orlando Informer(@OrlandoInformer) on Twitter, Universal Studios is making changes to its mask policies:

BREAKING: effective tomorrow – Saturday, February 12 – fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors at Universal Orlando Resort. Guests who have not been vaccinated will be encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors. BREAKING: effective tomorrow – Saturday, February 12 – fully vaccinated guests will no longer be required to wear face coverings indoors or outdoors at Universal Orlando Resort. Guests who have not been vaccinated will be encouraged to wear face coverings while indoors. pic.twitter.com/phjPutfEwW — Orlando Informer (@OrlandoInformer) February 11, 2022

The news comes as a bit of a surprise as COVID-19 and the Omicron variant still continue to spread through certain parts of the country and Universal Studios recently updated i6s mask policies for Guests back in December. On Christmas Eve, Guests and Team Members were required to wear a mask while indoors at any public areas, including attractions, restaurants, indoor hotels public areas, and shops.

