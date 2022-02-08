Universal’s Mummy Coaster Could Be Undergoing Major Retheme

Universal Orlando Resort does a good job at keeping its top secrets under wraps.

While there are times where Universal Orlando hints at what might be coming in the future, like with the Minions-themed construction walls that have taken over Shrek 4-D, there are other times where the Resort remains quiet and doesn’t play its hand.

Revenge of the Mummy seems to be one of those times. Or, does it?

Revenge of the Mummy, the popular dark coaster that has been a staple at Universal Studios Florida since 2004, is undergoing a lengthy refurbishment period and isn’t expected to open until late summer 2022.

Recently, popular Youtube Channel Poseidon Entertainment shared that they believe more is afoot than a refurbishment. According to this theory, Universal may be changing the ride to encapsulate more of the Universal Classic Monsters, including Boris Karloff’s 1932 Mummy incarnation.

This ride would pay more tribute to many of the classic monsters and the original Mummy, perhaps still giving a nod to the Mummy franchise starring Brendan Fraser in the process.

Possibly supporting this theory are the facts that Universal just recently opened a Classic Monsters Tribute Store in the place of the Mummy gift shop– though the Resort maintains the store will only be open until the coaster reopens in late summer– and the construction walls that surround the attraction pay homage to all the Mummy movies, as well as some classic monsters.

Universal Orlando Resort describes the attraction as:

Plunge High Speed into Total Darkness.

Digging your nails into the safety rail, you’ll hold on tight as you rush forwards and back on the track, fleeing from the evil Mummy Imhotep. Just as it seems you might’ve escaped, you’ll plunge straight down into a pitch-black abyss with no end in sight. Will you ever see daylight again? Or will you remain sealed inside this tomb forever?

If you’re visiting Universal Studios Florida after Revenge of the Mummy’s closure and now wondering what there is left to do, the good news is that there are many more attractions that will be open in the Park.

This includes Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit!, Transformers 4D: The Ride, Race through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Fast and the Furious: Super Charged, Woody Woodpecker’s KidZone, Woody Woodpecker Nuthouse Coaster, E.T. Adventure Ride, The Simpson’s Ride, Kang & Kudos Twirl ‘n’ Hurl, Men In Black: Alien Attack, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts in Diagon Alley, and Hogwarts Express, as well as three exciting shows that are fun for the whole family to experience.

Over at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests can experience Hogsmeade, the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more.

What do you think of a possible Revenge of the Mummy retheme? Let us know in the comments.

