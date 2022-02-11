Universal Hotel Shutting Down Popular Offering as It Replaces Roof

If you’re planning a stay at Universal Orlando Resort for later this spring and into the summer, you may want to make note of some major changes happening at a popular hotel.

We previously reported that Hard Rock Hotel, one of the preferred hotels at Universal Orlando Resort, is undergoing major refurbishments to its exterior building. The hotel has scaffolding around a portion of its exterior and will be undertaking the project by section, but still recognized on its website that the construction could impact the stay of Guests who are planning a stay in the near future.

We’re making enhancements to the exterior of the building that are part of our commitment to amp up the product we offer to you, as our guest. The work will be done section by section and we will work hard to minimize the impact on your stay at Hard Rock Hotel.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted a photo of the work being done at Hard Rock Hotel and, as you can see, crane activity is now underway.

Crane activity spotted at Hard Rock Hotel.

Crane activity spotted at Hard Rock Hotel. pic.twitter.com/FyXKUxT9Gg — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) February 10, 2022

Hard Rock Hotel recently sent an email to Guests who had reservations for the spring and announced that The Kitchen, one of its popular restaurants, would also be closing for renovations, as well.

The email reads:

Legendary rock stars are always evolving and so is Hard Rock Hotel®. There are some enhancements taking place that we’d like to make you aware of if you are visiting Hard Rock Hotel® at Universal Orlando. We will be replacing the hotel’s roof, and refurbishing and painting the hotel’s exterior. The work will be limited to one section at a time and will occur from 9am – 6pm. The Kitchen restaurant will also undergo renovations beginning April 18. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will still be regularly served the rock star way at other locations within the hotel.

The Kitchen is the most popular restaurant at Hard Rock Hotel and features an array of menu items that Guests can enjoy at breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Hard Rock Hotel is one of Universal’s preferred hotels. Guests who stay at Hard Rock are giving complimentary Universal Express Unlimited to skip the regular line (valid theme park admission required).

Universal Orlando Resort describes Hard Rock Hotel like this:

Live Like A Rock Legend Live like a rock star and savor the perks of rock ‘n’ roll royalty with impeccable surroundings, posh laid-back style and show-stopping service. Supremely talented chefs offer culinary nirvana from a famed steakhouse to delicious American classic cuisine. The California mission-style design—inspired by classic rock music—welcomes you to escape to a sensational world with a palm-lined swimming pool featuring underwater music, rock memorabilia and recreation featuring live music—including some famous names. Your stay here rocks even more, because you get all the exclusive benefits of staying in Universal Orlando, including free Universal Express Unlimited to skip the regular lines at participating rides and attractions at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (valid theme park admission required).

Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure can enjoy many thrilling attractions including The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

The Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is currently under construction and will open in 2025.

Has the Hard Rock Hotel construction at Universal Orlando Resort affected you? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?