Universal Planning Multiple Major Hotel Projects

Universal Orlando Resort has been focused on development over the course of the last decade.

From new attractions to building four new hotels to building a new water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay, there’s been no shortage of construction and new offerings being added every year at the Resort.

Now, Universal Orlando Resort is currently in the midst of taking on its biggest project yet.

The Epic Universe, slated to open in 2025, will be Universal’s biggest theme park to date and will feature many major attractions, including Super Nintendo World.

While there are many rumors surrounding what attractions might be included in the Epic Universe, notable permits have brought to light what Universal plans for the areas surrounding the Park.

Theme Park Reporter Alicia Stella recently shared the newest permit filed by Universal Orlando for ‘Project 912,’ which is a hotel across from the Epic Universe.

New permits for Project 912 have posted, which we expect to be a hotel across from Epic Universe. Rumored to have 750 rooms, it'll be located at the corner of Universal Blvd and the extended Kirkman Rd. Plans show a road that will directly connect this hotel to the park entrance. pic.twitter.com/G1SsuzDpoj — Alicia Stella (@AliciaStella) February 8, 2022

This hotel should not be confused with the hotel that is planned to be at the back of the Park. Instead, this is a separate hotel that will have a connecting road to the Park.

In addition, there is an expectation that the plot across from Project 912 will also be hotel. This means Universal would be developing three new hotels to place around the Epic Universe.

More on the Epic Universe

Universal Orlando Resort has yet to confirm many details surrounding the Epic Universe other than that there will be a Super Nintendo World. While no official rides have been confirmed, the expectation is that we’ll see a Mario Kart-themed ride and something related to Donkey Kong in this world.

In addition, there are widely-speculated rumors that Universal will include both a Classic Monsters Land and another Wizarding World of Harry Potter section in this Park.

The last rumor pertaining to this Park is that there will be a land dedicated to DreamWorks. With Shrek 4-D permanently closing at Universal Studios Florida and a rumored Minions attraction taking over the space, it would make sense for Universal to take advantage of its DreamWorks portfolio in the new Park. We do know that Universal is looking to include more DreamWorks in Epic Universe.

At this point, we don’t know what theming might take over the hotels that are being developed.

What do you think of these rumors for the Epic Universe? Let us know in the comments.

