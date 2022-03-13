Disney’s Rise of the Resistance Queue Is Trashed

In recent weeks and months, Disney Guests have noticed that certain aspects of the Walt Disney World Resort experience have changed.

For instance, some Guests have found that merchandise quality has seemingly declined, while others are frustrated about the smaller portion sizes that are being served at select locations Resort wide.

Still other Guests have pointed out that Disney World’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — are not as clean and trash-free as they once were.

This is the case in the queue for the ever-popular Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Hollywood Studios.

As you can see in the photos above, the queue has trash throughout, despite the fact that there are trash cans strategically placed for Guests’ use.

On a huge property like Walt Disney World Resort, Cast Members cannot be expected to pick up every piece of garbage, which is why trash cans are plentiful. The current state of the Rise of the Resistance queue indicates that some Guests need to be more respectful and hang onto their waste until they reach the next trash can in the line.

As Guests continue to point out that the Walt Disney World experience has, in certain ways, declined recently, it is important for everyone to do their part to keep the magic alive.

More on Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

The official description of Rise of the Resistance reads:

Accept a Mission from the Resistance

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

Have you noticed more trash than usual at Disney Parks?

