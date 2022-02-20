Guests Leave a Pigsty of a Mess For Disney Cast Members to Clean Up

Ever since the pandemic began, some feel that Guests visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth and not being magical, or respectful to others. In fact, they have found more parties trying to cut in line as well others getting into fights while visiting the Parks.

We have recently reported on overflowing trash at the Disney Parks, but now we are also seeing some Guests leave messes on their tables after they finish eating for the Cast Members to clean up.

The photo, which you can see above, was sent to Inside the Magic anonymously. In the photo you can see that a family left a pigsty of a mess at their table for Cast Members to clean up.

The anonymous Guest told us that they were going to clean it up when they saw another very kind Disney World Guest ended up cleaning the mess up so it did not fall back on the Cast Members.

Cast Members are at the theme parks to help assist Guests when needed, but please do not leave a mess behind for custodians to clean up.

We want to make it clear that while custodian Cast Members are there to help keep the theme parks clean for Guests, it is important to still be respectful and to clean up after yourselves. Leaving your food spread out across the table and scraps all over the floor is simply disgusting and disrespectful.

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity that makes you feel uncomfortable, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

