Disney Restaurant Increases Prices While Significantly Reducing Food Portions

We have been recently reporting on how Disney Guests are complaining about the quality of food at Disney restaurants. This comes after Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy indicated that in order to start cutting costs, Disney plans to begin “reducing portions” at Disney Parks restaurants as it “would be good for Guests’ waistlines.”

Now, another Disney World Guest has not only saw a price increase at one restaurant, but noticed a significant reduction in the portion size.

The Hollywood Brown Derby is located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and is probably best known for its iconic Cobb Salad. As seen in the picture above, the Cobb Salad comes with a heaving serving of turkey, bacon, egg, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado, and the classic dressing.

In the past, the salad used to be so big that two people could easily share the food item; however, it seems those plans for Disney to reduce portion sizes are already hitting many restaurants as one Disney World Guest noticed how much smaller the Cobb Salad was on their recent visit.

Shaina W. sent the following video to Inside the Magic and explained how disappointed she was with the portion size, especially because of how much she loves visiting The Hollywood Brown Derby.

But the portion size isn’t the only thing she noticed. When looking at the menu, Shaina noticed that the price of the Famous Cobb Salad had increased since the last time she visited.

In 2020, the Cobb Salad used to be $11, but then in May 2021, the price increased to $18. More recently, as of January 2022, the price increased once again and is now $20, as seen in the screenshot below.

We do want to note that, according to a Disney manager, the food quality is not because of Disney cutting costs and, instead, is due to supply chain issues.

If you are ever upset or unsatisfied with a meal at Walt Disney World, be sure to tell a nearby Cast Member. Disney is also striving to ensure their Guests have a magical time and will be able to make the necessary adjustments moving forward.

Have you dined at Walt Disney World recently? What are your thoughts on the food quality and portion sizes? Let us know in the comments below.