Disney Announces Big Changes To Vaccine Requirements For Park Entry

As the Disney Parks continue to fight COVID-19 and keep Guests safe, we have seen so many different policies and rule changes over the last two years. From mask mandates to COVID-19 testing, Guests visiting any of the Disney Parks and Resorts have seen quite a few changes made to their trips.

Recently we saw Shanghai Disney change its COVID-19 procedures, now requiring Guests to show a negative test before entry. Disneyland Paris had a similar system for the actual COVID-19 vaccine but we just found out all of that will be changing.

It was just reported by DLP Repor (@DLPReport) that Disneyland Paris will be dropping its vaccine passport that was introduced several months ago.

Starting tomorrow March 14, and in line with French regulations, a vaccine pass will no longer be required to visit Disneyland Paris.

This is big news for anyone who was interested in visiting the Disney Resort in Paris as it opens up the availability to a lot more people. All of the Disney Parks are currently undergoing changes with their COVID-19 protocols and procedures, with both Disneyland and Walt Disney World dropping their face mask policies for vaccinated Guests.

In 2022, so much is happening and changing within the Disney Parks and Resorts. From new rides like the thrilling TRON coaster in the Magic Kingdom as well as the exciting Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in EPCOT to the upcoming Mickey & Minnie Runaway Railway in Disneyland in Southern California, DIsney Guests have a lot to look forward to this year.

Internationally, many Guests are starting to get excited for the upcoming Avengers Campus expansion at Disneyland Parias. The first version of this Marvel-centric land opened in Disneyland’s California Adventure last year and features a whole host of Marvel-themed attractions and entertainment.

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

