Disney Significantly Shrinks Pizza Slices While Food Costs Increase For Guests

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989) was a popular movie turned Disney attraction at EPCOT, but many would not imagine that Disney would end up replacing “kids” for “food” as time went on!

It is no secret that The Walt Disney Company is reducing portion sizes across the Disney Parks in America (Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort). During The Walt Disney Company’s fourth-quarter earnings call, the issue of inflation and the potential for increased prices at Disney Parks was brought up and the response from Walt Disney Company CFO Christine McCarthy was quite memorable. McCarthy indicated that cutting portions would be a way to save money and then stated that doing so would be “good for some people’s waistlines”.

As one may imagine, the statement did not rub all Disney fans the right way, as some felt that the joke crossed a line when it came to addressing the weight of Guests, which for some may be a sensitive subject that they would rather not focus on after paying for a Disney vacation. Since then, we have seen the cost of food and alcohol rise, and portion cuts have begun.

Most recently, we reported on a lobster roll that was purchased at Columbia Harbour House in Magic Kingdom. The advertised photo of the roll looked lush with lobster when the actual roll had what looked to be a single ice-cream-sized scoop of lobster in the middle, with both ends consisting solely of bread and lettuce.

This is not the only portion cutting incident we have reported on, and in this case specifically, not the only time we have seen the lobster roll be handed to a Guest with a rather lackluster appearance in comparison to the advertised photo. Now, it seems that the pizza slices have significantly reduced in size.

Sam Carter (@Cartersauce) is an experience designer, artist, and Disneyland local. Carter took to Twitter to post a photo of what is clearly pizza found at Disneyland, as we can see from the Disneyland cup design, which is much smaller than the cardboard pizza holder it comes in, which is typically meant to represent the size of the pizza slice.

Honey I shrunk the slice of pizza pic.twitter.com/a6iPCtpHrf — Sam Carter ☠️ (@Cartarsauce) March 12, 2022

Sammyland (@sammyland6) responded to the thread of a photo of Disneyland pizza slices in 2016. In the photo below, we can see that the slices are clearly big enough to fill the entire cut-out holder.

Compared to 2016. I may stop by @Knotts to eat before heading to Disneyland now. pic.twitter.com/I6KX2C2c1Q — Sammyland (@Sammyland6) March 13, 2022

It seems that reduced portions and higher costs are becoming more of the norm at Disney as the company emerges from the pandemic. Most recently, however, Disney CEO Bob Chapek did note that their last quarter was financially record-breaking for the Disney Park division, so hopefully, that boost will stop some of the portions from reducing in size. Many Disney Guests love to eat at Disney, and plan their day around what they want to try!

Have you noticed your food portions looking smaller at Disney? Let us know in the comments below.

