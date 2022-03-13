Police Respond To Assault, Intoxication, Battery and Vandalism at Disney

In the past, we have covered criminal activity within the Disney Parks and Resorts, writing about fistfights, break-ins, and robberies. While Disneyland and all the other Disney Parks have very strict rules and regulations for its Guests, some illegal activity can still slip in, resulting in police showing up at the scene.

When visiting Disneyland or the Walt Disney World Resort, you tend to picture the perfect vacation for all ages. With iconic rides like Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion, as well as classic characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, it’s hard to imagine things going wrong. But sometimes, altercations take place between Guests, and unfortunately, these sometimes result in physical violence or other criminal activity.

According to the Orange County Register, Anaheim Police Department call logs show that officers responded to cases of assault and battery, grand theft, trespassing, vandalism, and public intoxication at Disneyland around 20 times during the month of February.

See the full report below:

The Anaheim Police Department call logs also include the disposition of the case — whether officers booked a suspect, filed a report or issued a citation or warning. In some cases, calls are canceled or no further action is required.

Tuesday, Feb. 1, 5:03 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Thursday, Feb. 3, 10:48 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Thursday, Feb. 3, 2:11 p.m. – Disturbing the peace, citation issued

Thursday, Feb. 3, 4:18 p.m. – Trespassing, suspect booked

Thursday, Feb. 3, 5:10 p.m. – Forgery/fraud, report taken

Friday, Feb. 4, 2:49 p.m. – Assault and battery, report taken

Friday, Feb. 4, 3:15 p.m. – Petty theft, citation issued

Saturday, Feb. 5, 1:42 p.m. – Narcotics, report taken

Monday, Feb. 7, 2:28 p.m. – Petty theft, report taken

Monday, Feb. 7, 9:33 p.m. – Trespassing, suspect booked

Tuesday, Feb. 8, 10:45 p.m. – Trespassing, suspect booked

Wednesday, Feb. 9, 10:41 p.m. – Drunk in public, citation issued

Monday, Feb. 14, 9:14 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Monday, Feb. 14, 4:52 p.m. – Trespassing, suspect booked

Monday, Feb. 14, 5:25 p.m. – Trespassing, citation issued

Monday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Tuesday, Feb. 15, 11:15 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Thursday, Feb. 17, 4:18 p.m. – Vandalism, report taken

Saturday, Feb. 19, 10 a.m., – Trespassing, report taken

Saturday, Feb. 19, 1:16 p.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Sunday, Feb. 20, 2:20 p.m. – Assault and battery, report taken

Monday, Feb. 21, 7:44 p.m. – Grand theft, report taken

Thursday, Feb. 24, 7:40 a.m. – Narcotics, citation issued

Monday, Feb. 28, 7:20 p.m. – Trespassing, suspect booked

Although this long list may scare you, Disneyland takes a comprehensive approach to security inside the theme parks and hotels. Guests can rest assured that they are safe and protected while visiting the Disney Parks, the Downtown Disney outdoor shopping mall, and the pedestrian areas which contain metal detectors and bags checks at security checkpoints.

Disneyland’s security officers and uniformed Anaheim Police officers patrol the Disneyland Resort property daily.

At Disneyland, there is so much for Guests to enjoy! Now that the mask mandate has dropped for fully vaccinated Guests, Guests can enter buildings without a face covering if they so choose. Walking up to Sleeping Beauty Castle is always a dream, especially when you get to go inside and relive the story of Aurora and Maleficent. Riding classics like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, The Haunted Mansion, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Splash Mountain, and more will have you feeling the magic, and craving a churro! Toontown is currently gearing up for a massive change which will be revealed in 2023 with the reopening of the land, and the debut of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. Plus, now at Disneyland, Guests can enjoy Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run.

