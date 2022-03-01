Disney Park Officially REMOVES All Face Mask Requirements

Walt Disney World recently changed its face mask policy for those who are fully vaccinated, now stating that face masks will be optional in both indoor and outdoor locations. The new policy went into effect on February 17, 2022.

Now, another Disney theme park is changing its face mask requirements as the world continues to move forward amidst the ongoing pandemic.

A few days ago, we reported that Disneyland Paris was re-evaluating its current mask mandate pending publication from the French government.

And today, the Disney theme park has come to a conclusion and is completely removing the face mask requirements for Guests visiting the theme parks and Resort hotels.

According to DLP Report, the announcement was made to Cast Member unions and Disneyland Paris will be making an update to the policy very soon. Per DLP Report:

Some clarifications on this:

– the update was given to the unions. Official channels should update soon.

– applies to Guests and Cast, outdoors and indoors

– the vaccine pass remains mandatory to enter the Resort.

At this time, the Disneyland Paris website still states the change is pending the publication of the updated regulation, but we expect this section to be updated very soon.

We do want to note that while Disneyland Paris has removed its face mask policy, to stay in line with government guidance, a Vaccination Pass is still required to enter Disneyland Paris. If you aren’t familiar, per the Disneyland Paris website, a Vaccination Pass is:

The Vaccine Pass consists of the presentation in digital or paper form of: Proof of full vaccination (as defined by the French regulations)

OR a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 (the result of a positive RT-PCR or Antigen test dated at least 11 days and less than 4months)

OR a certificate of vaccine contraindications (the result of severe allergic reaction or other medical justification for incomplete vaccination)

OR a proof of commitment to a complete vaccination scheme, with 3 cumulative conditions of validity as follows: first dose received before February 15, 2022, second dose required at most 4 weeks later, and a negative PCR or antigen test less than 24 hours old to access Disneyland Paris.

Additionally, Guests between the ages of 12 and 15 will still be required to present a Health Pass. The Disneyland Paris website describes a Health Pass as:

A Health Pass consists of the presentation digital or paper form of: Proof of full vaccination (as defined by the French regulations)

OR a negative PCR or Antigen test within the last 24 hours

OR a certificate of recovery from COVID-19 (the result of a positive RT-PCR or Antigen test dated at least 11 days and less than 4 months).

For the most updated health and safety policies at Disneyland Paris, visit their website here.

How do you feel about the new face mask requirements at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments below.