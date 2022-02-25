Disney Park Announces Mask Mandate Rules May Change Again

Disneyland Paris has announced its current mask mandate is under re-evaluation pending publication from the French government.

Guests may be looking forward to the upcoming Avengers Campus (the second from the Walt Disney Company) or even the fledgling Arendelle: World of Frozen, but one thing that is still present at Disneyland Paris is the continuation of pandemic restrictions, namely the mandatory mask-wearing by all over the age of six on theme park property.

Well, that could all change soon.

The official Disneyland Paris website states the following:

The French government announced that face masks will no longer be required in locations where the Vaccine Pass is applicable, as of February 28. This change is pending the publication of the updated regulation. We continue to work closely with authorities and will share more information on Disneyland Paris’ mask policy as soon as possible. In the meantime, the current Disneyland Paris policy for all guests aged 6 years and above to wear a face mask remains mandatory in all areas of the resort until further notice.

Essentially, this means that despite the French government’s widespread relaxation of mask-wearing, Disneyland Paris may continue to require them for Guests visiting the Disney Parks. As they say, currently, the rules for face coverings remain the same meaning that all Guests aged six and above must wear a mandatory mask in all areas of Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village, as well as their range of Disney Hotels like Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, and Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel, among all other locations.

Disneyland Paris rides are also included in the rules, so Guests will need to keep their masks on for experiences like Big Thunder Mountain, Phantom Manor, and the Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain attraction (this Park’s very own Space Mountain). All of these rides can also be enjoyed using Disney Premier Access, which is purchased on top of a Park ticket.

Per the website, the health and safety rules also remind Guests that visitors aged 12-15 must present a “Health Pass” and those 16 and over must show a valid “Vaccine Pass” in order to gain entry into the Disney Park. For the full guidelines, click here.

The French authorities’ guidance on mask-wearing, and thus its impact on Disneyland Paris, comes just weeks after both Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida, and Anaheim’s Disneyland Resort, both altered their own Park mask mandates.

The news of a potentially maskless Disneyland Paris is likely to spark conflicting views when it comes to the Guest experience, especially as the Disney location heads towards its own 3oth anniversary celebrations which begin March 6, 2022.

Disneyland Paris’ birthday will be marked with the brand-new Disney D-Light drone show taking place on Sleeping Beauty Castle before Disney Illuminations, while 30+ characters will entertain Guests in an original Castle stage show. And now, it will be even easier for more Guests to take part in the 30th event as popular transportation service, Eurostar (which has a route from London St Pancras International in the United Kingdom to France), will once again run its direct route from London to Disneyland Paris beginning March 25.

It is likely that Disneyland Paris will alert Guests of any immediate changes regarding face coverings soon.

What do you think of these new mask updates at Disneyland Paris? Let us know in the comments down below!