Direct Train to Disney Park Running From NEXT Month

Good news, Disneyland Paris fans! The popular Eurostar train service direct from London to the Disney Parks in France will return next month!

Boasting Disneyland Park and Walt Disney Studios Park, Disneyland Paris has long been a popular destination for Disney fans worldwide. While the U.S. Parks pulls a lot of tourism from places like the United Kingdom, Walt Disney World Resort especially, the close proximity of the former Euro Disneyland Park has made the French theme parks go-to destinations for that dose of Disney magic.

Despite France imposing restrictions on the UK due to the “tidal wave” of Omicron COVID-19 infections, the borders are now back open between the two nations. Fans can now get their fix of Disney rides like Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain and Phantom Manor — Paris’s version of Space Mountain and Haunted Mansion, respectively.

Travel to the Disney Parks has been somewhat limited for U.K. Guests with the popular Eurostar train service only going as far as Paris and not directly to the Disney theme parks like before the pandemic. However, in an announcement that is sure to put many families and potential Disney Park visitors at ease, Eurostar has announced it will be returning its direct service from London St Pancras International to Disneyland Paris beginning March 25.

Eurostar added a notice to their website stating: “Direct trains to and from Disneyland Paris will be returning again from 25 March 2022”. The service takes only 2 hours 49 minutes.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) on Twitter also shared the exciting news. They said:

Direct @Eurostar services from London to Disneyland Paris are officially returning starting March 25, 2022. Direct trains for the Christmas period are going on sale today.

This means that the return of direct transportation almost coincides with the launch of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration which begins March 6, 2022.

Disney has promised a number of new additions across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village. During their big announcements, Disneyland Paris revealed it would be debuting an all-new drone show above Sleeping Beauty Castle while a new Castle stage show featuring over 30 characters will also begin amid the 30th.

Guests visiting before the 30th celebrations can still expect quality Disney magic with the return of the fan-favorite fireworks show, Disney Illuminations — the show was suspended following pandemic restrictions imposed by French authorities. There are also numerous attractions like Big Thunder Mountain and Star Tours: The Adventure Continues that Guests can experience using the paid “FastPass” service, Disney Premier Access.

Now that direct transportation is back, it may mean Disneyland Paris will see an influx of Guests visiting from the United Kingdom meaning it may be good to check out reservations at the Parks’ hotels like Disney’s Hotel Cheyenne, Disney’s Sequoia Lodge, Disney’s Newport Bay Club, or the most recent addition Disney’s Hotel New York — The Art of Marvel. Guests hoping to stay in the iconic Disneyland Hotel will have to wait as the building is under refurbishment. It should be worth the wait as the official website states:

The Disneyland Hotel will be transformed into a fairy tale kingdom fit for our beloved Disney Princesses and Princes. From classics like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, to more recent hits like Frozen and Tangled. Expect refined, storytelling décor and magical touches that will surprise and delight the whole family, as only Disneyland Paris can do.

Disneyland Paris will soon welcome the second Avengers Campus to the Disney Park portfolio this summer and sometime next year will see the debut of Arendelle: World of Frozen.

Soon, Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando will have its own direct train when the Brightline service from Orlando International Airport (MCO) to Disney Springs begins operation.

