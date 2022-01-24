Beloved Fireworks Spectacular Returning to Disney Park NEXT Month

In December 2021, Disney Parks announced that the beloved Disney Illuminations fireworks spectacular would return following a long hiatus due to pandemic concerns. Then just shortly after, Disneyland Paris once again paused the nighttime show’s operations indefinitely.

Now, as government guidance will allow, Illuminations will return to Disneyland Park next month.

Disneyland Paris is less than two months away from celebrating its 30th anniversary. Much like Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th celebration AKA The World’s Most Magical Celebration, Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village will begin festivities in true Disney style. Beginning March 6, 2022, the Disney magic will be well and truly alive at Disneyland Paris. Walt Disney Studios Park will also welcome the much-anticipated Avengers Campus to its experiences this summer, joining Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, as the only Disney Parks worldwide to feature the Marvel location.

One thing that Disneyland Paris is known for is its remarkable nighttime spectaculars on Sleeping Beauty Castle. Bringing characters from Frozen (2013), The Lion King (1994), and Pirates of the Caribbean (2003), Disney’s Illuminations fireworks are an incredible feat of lighting and sound, even including the fountains that surround Disneyland Park’s icon to demonstrate a wonderfully magical display.

Unfortunately, since January 3, 2022, Illuminations has been absent from the Castle due to the developing rules of the French authorities. France has had strict laws when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic and late last year, the country banned visitors from the United Kingdom amid the nation’s “tidal wave” of Omicron infections. This has since been relaxed and beginning February 16, so will some of the operations at Disneyland Paris.

As the Disneyland Paris website confirms:

Following the latest government announcements, we can announce the return on February 16 of some experiences currently suspended:​

– Disney Illuminations nighttime show​

– The show Frozen: A Musical Invitation​

– Counter service in our bars will also resume​

The return of Disney Illuminations and other experiences will surely be a hit with Guests and Cast Members at the European Disney Park destination.

Disneyland Paris is still operating with increased health and safety measures, notably, the enforcement of Vaccination Passes and Health Passes for Guests, and mask-wearing for Guests aged six and above throughout the Parks and Disney hotel areas. The website reminds us:

From January 24, in line with government guidance, guests aged 16 and above will need to present a Vaccination Pass to enter Disneyland Paris, find out more information about Vaccination Pass and what qualifies as being considered fully vaccinated here.​ For guests aged between 12 and 15, a Health Pass will remain required to enter Disneyland Paris, find out more information about vaccination or testing requirements for guests aged 12 to 15 here.​

Disneyland Paris has also recently welcomed back the multi-day ticket option for Guests, meaning this Disney Park is steadily inching towards an even more flexible experience for visitors. This returning option will see more Guests get the chance to experience attractions like Space Mountain, Star Tours — The Adventure Continues, Big Thunder Mountain, and Phantom Manor. Each attraction at Disneyland Paris can be enjoyed via traditional standby queue or, for selected rides, experienced using Disney Premier Access.

Disney Illuminations features songs and characters from a wide range of Walt Disney Company animated classics and Disney-owned properties such as The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015).

Are you planning a vacation to Disneyland Paris anytime soon? Let us know in the comments down below!