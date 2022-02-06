The Real Reason Why Mirabel Doesn’t Have a Gift In ‘Encanto’

Encanto has been breaking records and taking the movie industry by storm as “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is now officially the most popular Disney song of all time!

The newest Disney animated movie tells the story of an “extraordinary family” who all have a magical gift — except for one, Mirabel. Now, one fan may have just figured out the real reason why Mirabel’s door didn’t open, leaving her without a gift.

Encanto is a celebration of the culture, diversity, music and people of Colombia as Disney describes the film as:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

Now, one Disney fan noticed something within the film that may have answered exactly why Mirabel’s door never opened.

Disney and Encanto fan @travelingsorry took to TikTok to share something they noticed when watching the film. When Mirabel was younger, and she was about to open the door — she touched the candle, but then wiped her hands on her clothes before touching the doorknob.

Meanwhile, when it was Antonio’s turn, he touched the candle and immediately touched the doorknob, which then turned the door into magic. You can watch the scene in question in the TikTok video below:

So could Mirabel have wiped off the magic on her clothes prior to touching the doorknob and that’s the real reason why she didn’t get a magical gift? It’s possible!

Encanto is now streaming on Disney+.

