New ‘Doctor Strange’ Trailer Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Characters

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and thanks to a new trailer, WandaVision fans will be pleased to see the return of two favorite characters closely tied to Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

The Maximoff family is back in a new Doctor Strange promotional teaser following the official sale of tickets on April 6, 2022, at 6 a.m. PST.

Every Marvel fan is looking forward to this insane Marvel movie directed by Sam Raimi. Still, they’re losing track of the number of characters that could appear in cameos (Wolverine, Superior Iron Man, etc.) and more.

Upon the release of sales for this Doctor Strange sequel, Marvel released a new teaser trailer confirming the return of Jett Klyne as Tommy Maximoff and Julian Hillard as Billy Maximoff:

New clip of Doctor Strange In The #MultiverseOfMadness featuring new look of Sinister Strange with third eye and Wanda’s children.

The Scarlet Witch gives a chilling line, “Every morning, the same nightmare.” At that point, fans see Elizabeth Olsen reuniting with WandaVision co-stars Jett Klyne (Tommy Maximoff) and Julian Hillard (Billy Maximoff) before being awoken from her nightmare.

While it’s unclear how these two fan-favorite characters will play a role in Multiverse of Madness, it’s clear that Wanda’s stability will be greatly affected by whether or not she can safely secure her children from the dark forces at bay.

Will Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) assist her? Or could Wanda’s actions to save her “children” ultimately destroy their present reality?

While the answer is unclear, director Sam Raimi confirmed that Wanda Maximoff and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) will be sharing the villain mantle, with Sinister Strange dealing some intense damage.

More about Doctor Strange

Dr. Stephen Strange casts a forbidden spell that opens a portal to the multiverse. However, a threat emerges that may be too big for his team to handle.

All bets are off for Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Benedict Cumberbatch leads this mind-shattering Marvel movie, with Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Benedict Wong (Wong), Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch), and Sir Ian McKellan (Professor Xavier) all supporting the Sorceror Supreme.

