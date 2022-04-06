‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield’s Girlfriend Slams Breakup Rumors

Marvel stars are subject to scrutiny, especially when it comes to their personal lives. Living an innocent life, the media will do anything to get something on Spider-Man Andrew Garfield and his reported broken-up relationship with his girlfriend. Now, the truth is finally being told.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly expanding, and the addition of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) featuring newcomers Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has changed everything for the Marvel Collection, including which future movies these actors will appear in.

At a time when every Marvel fan is wondering when The Amazing Spider-Man 3 will hit theaters, reports have revealed that Andrew Garfield called it quits with girlfriend Alyssa Miller. That is until Miller said something.

Some of the biggest names in news media have reported that Alyssa Miller and Andrew Garfield have split, but Miller has come out to stomp out these false claims:

Alyssa Miller rejects rumors that she and Andrew Garfield broke up in new Instagram post: "If you must gossip at least use a cute photo."

Alyssa Miller rejects rumors that she and Andrew Garfield broke up in new Instagram post: “If you must gossip at least use a cute photo.” pic.twitter.com/g2X156BjiR — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 5, 2022

The lies about Miller and Garfield splitting up have caused quite the stir on social media, especially among Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021) and Marvel fans:

cant even blame alyssa miller bc this is exactly what i would post if andrew garfield was my bf too i'd want everybody else to be weeping

cant even blame alyssa miller bc this is exactly what i would post if andrew garfield was my bf too i’d want everybody else to be weeping pic.twitter.com/gT2JJVjaeg — trish (@ULTRAGLOSS) April 5, 2022

Another fan wrote:

we've been fooled

we've been fooled andrew garfield x alyssa miller pic.twitter.com/eThE5JiP0E — comfort andrew💭 (@thinkerandrewg) April 5, 2022

Fans are either pleased to hear that the two are staying together or quite sad, as they hoped Andrew Garfield could be their next boyfriend.

These false claims online are undoubtedly the reason why Andrew Garfield doesn’t have his own official social media platform on Instagram and Twitter, as he chooses to keep his private life private and his public life public.

Is Andrew Garfield your favorite Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!