‘WandaVision’ Really Was One and Done, Marvel Finally Confirms

Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab let it slip that WandaVision Season 2 won’t be happening.

The Marvel director has been involved in several interviews recently since his latest project, Moon Knight will be debuting on Disney+ next week. Fans are excited to see Star Wars alum, Oscar Isaac star as Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight. Isaac’s character will be unlike any other MCU super hero because Moon Knight suffers from Dissociative Identity Disorder.

Diab has been sharing many of his thoughts such as how Marvel is doing a great job of portraying different cultures or how Wonder Woman 1984 was a “disgrace”. Now the director has confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany’s WandaVision won’t be getting a second season. The director explains in an interview how Wanda’s story might not leave room for another season:

“It’s like a crazy world. Even with the successful shows, like WandaVision, they’re not doing season two. She jumped into a film, maybe she’s going to come back or not. I don’t know. And that’s exciting.”

Diab makes it clear that Wanda might return in another series as he is unsure of what Wanda’s next project will be. It’s possible that Wanda and Vision may return for a different series after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). With Wanda becoming the Scarlet Witch, it would make sense for Marvel to make a different series for the two after the Doctor Strange sequel.

If Marvel added Season 2 of WandaVision, it’s possible that fans who haven’t seen Doctor Strange 2 will be very confused and won’t know what is happening. It’s unclear when fans will see Vision again, but it seems that Wanda’s story is just beginning as there are rumors that Wanda will be involved in several more Marvel projects after Doctor Strange 2.

With the arrival of the X-Men imminent, it makes perfect sense for Wanda to have a larger role in the MCU. Wanda was originally one of Magneto’s kids in the comics so it will be interesting to see how this will play out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans still wonder if Marvel will be bold enough to adapt the House of M storyline into a movie. It won’t be long until fans will be able to see more of Wanda and what she has been up to.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.