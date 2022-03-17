Anakin Skywalker Takes Over Marvel’s X-Men

Marvel Comics’ annual Hellfire Gala is coming soon. It will reveal the winner of the X-Men Vote, where fans battled to get their favorite mutant on the primary X-Men team. And Marvel’s comic is set to be the biggest fashion event this year, with variant covers just released that showcase the looks that the mutants will be sporting – including Scott Summers, who seems to be channeling his favorite character from a galaxy far, far away – Anakin Skywalker.

Scott Summers/Cyclops/Captain Krakoa is the leader of the X-Men and clearly their biggest nerd. While other variants covers released for the Hellfire Gala, show characters like Jean Grey/Marvel Girl, Anna Marie LeBeau/Rogue, Forge, Laura Kinney/X-23/Wolverine, Emma Frost, and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch looking drop-dead gorgeous.

Even honorable invites like Tony Stark/Iron Man, Sam Wilson/Captain America – the superhero formerly known as the Falcon, and Steve Rogers/Captain America all got dressed up for Marvel Comics’ biggest party.

And Scott Summers has shown up in his very best Jedi knight cosplay. Perhaps he thought the Hellfire Gala was going to be held at the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Disney’s Hollywood Studios aboard the Halcyon and not at the Hellfire Club, which was first introduced into the Marvel Universe during the Dark Pheonix Saga.

Transnorthstar shared their theory that Scott is reusing the outfit from a canceled Star Wars convention, saying:

“My explanation for Scott’s Hellfire Gala outfit is that he spent MONTHS working on his Anakin cosplay only for the Star Wars [sic] convention to get canceled, and he will be DAMNED if he doesn’t get to wear it somehow.”

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1, a 72-page one-shot by Gerry Duggan, Russell Dauterman, Matteo Lolli, C.F. Villa, and Kris Anka, hits comic book stores this June. Just before the Judgment Day event, which will pit the Avengers against the X-Men and the Eternals.

The official description of the event from Marvel reads:

“This year’s Hellfire Gala will once again be a night overflowing with action, drama, and FASHION — and this time around, mutants won’t be the only ones slaying the Green Carpet. The other heroes of the Marvel Universe are getting into the fun with extremely stylish looks of their own, all designed by some of the industry’s most inventive artists! Superstar Russell Dauterman returns to lead the campaign to elevate Marvel Comics fashion like never before alongside artists Carmen Carnero, Iban Coello, Chris Bachalo, Jen Bartel, Mateus Manhanini, Mahmud Asrar, Miguel Mercado, Meghan Hetrick, InHyuk Lee, and Erica D’Urso. Combining real fashion trends with classic super hero aesthetics, mutant power signatures, and more, these bold takes on your favorite Marvel characters can be seen in both the upcoming X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA one-shot and on a series of 20 gorgeous variant covers throughout June!” Related: Mark Ruffalo Has Words for Racist Marvel Fans

Anakin Skywalker sported the same look as Scott Summers in Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith (2005), played by Hayden Christensen. Hayden Christensen is returning as Darth Vader in live-action on the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. Deborah Chow’s special event series will star Ewan McGregor as Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. The series, set on Tatooine, will explore Ben Kenobi’s exile a decade after the prequels — and may even showcase Luke Skywalker’s childhood and will premiere on Disney+ on May 25, 2022.

The official description of Obi-Wan Kenobi reads:

“Ewan McGregor returns in the iconic role of Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi for a special event series on Disney+. Officially titled Obi-Wan Kenobi, the series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where he faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader. The series is directed by Deborah Chow, who helmed memorable episodes of “The Mandalorian,” Season 1, and features the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.” Related: After Removing One Series, ‘Star Wars’ Release Schedule Changes Again

It is not known when Scott Summers or other X-Men like Logan/Wolverine and Kitty/Kate Pryde/Shadowcat will debut in Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022) revealed Patrick Stewart’s voice. But the Star Trek actor is still denying that he is returning as Professor Charles Xavier/Professor X in Doctor Strange 2 alongside Benedict Cumberbatch/Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch.

But fans are still holding out for more mutants in Marvel’s Phase Four plans, including other actors from 20th Century Fox’s X-Men films like Hugh Jackman and the long awaited debut of Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson/Deadpool.

Let us know in the comments which is your favorite variant cover created for Marvel Comics’ Hellfire Gala.