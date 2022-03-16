DC Obliterates Marvel Following Scathing Disney Statement

Disney has been criticized for donating to politicians that have supported Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated Disney does support the LGBTQ+ community through inclusive storytelling. However, Pixar animators revealed they were forced to cut LGBTQ+ scenes in their recent Turning Red film, which is currently streaming on Disney+. Marvel Studios also spoke out against their parent company, but their statement is not enough for some fans.

This month both DC Comics and Marvel Comics revealed their upcoming Pride Month Covers for their June comics. And fans were quick to point out the timing seemed suspect, especially in the case of Marvel. And when they took a look at the offerings coming in June, Marvel was severely lacking compared to DC Comics.

Marvel Comics announced new Pride Variant Covers are going on sale in June. These will feature fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters, including mutants like Carl Valentino/Somnus, Bobby Drake/Ice Man, Irene Adler/Destiny, and Xi’an Coy Manh/Karma. The new gay Captain America, Aaron Fisher, will also get his own cover along with America Chavez/Miss America and Valkyrie.

Along with the covers, Marvel is also releasing another installment of Marvel’s Voices: Pride, which will reunite the Young Avengers. Marvel’s Voices: Pride #1 is written by Charlie Jane Anders, Christopher Cantwell, Andrew Wheeler, Alyssa Wong, Grace Freud, Ira Madison III, and Danny Lore. But the single issue is a letdown for fans who saw what DC Comics announced for Pride Month.

DC Comics announced their own variant covers and Pride anthology comics, DC Pride #1. But they took it a step further than Marvel by launching new comics featuring LGBTQIA+ characters that will continue Pride beyond Pride Month. This includes Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy is currently dating Harley Quinn. Nubia: Queen of the Amazons is coming to shelves with Multiversity: Teen Justice, which features Kid Quick, the nonbinary Future Flash. And Red Robin, who recently came out, will be getting his own special issue with DC Pride: Tim Drake Special.

They will also release a graphic novel Galaxy: The Prettiest Star by Jadzia Axelrod with art from Jess Taylor. It is about a new hero named Taylor, an “alien princess disguised as a human boy.” DC Comics has been beating Marvel in their LGBTQIA+ representation for a while.

Currently, DC has multiple comics led by queer characters like Harley Quinn, who is bisexual. Harley Quinn has two ongoing books, including Harley Quinn and Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat. Bang! Kill Tour. The current Aquamen team-up includes Jackson Hyde, a young black gay superhero. Superman: Son of Kal-El broke the internet when Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and the current Superman, came out as bisexual.

This is compared to Marvel Comics’ paltry zero comics led by a queer character – unless you count Wolverine, which Marvel has only ever hinted at Logan/Wolverine’s polyamory or bisexuality and refuses to confirm it officially. Wiccan and Hulking had an Infinity Comic last year, which will be released in the traditional format this year.

Marvel Studios has come under fire for straight-washing characters like Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Valkyrie, both bisexual in the comics, and Yelena Belova/Black Widow (Florence Pugh), who is asexual. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was confirmed as gender fluid and bisexual, but the Loki series later undermined his gender identity.

Marvel has added some LGBT characters like Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) in Eternals and confirmed America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) would be gay in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 6, 2022). However, fans expect her sexuality to be as prevalent as Billy Kaplan/Wiccan (Julian Hilliard) in WandaVision – ignored altogether.

This is at the same time the DCEU released Peacemaker on HBO Max, starring bisexual characters like Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, Adrian Chase/Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), and gay woman of color Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks). The Batwoman series is led by a gay black woman Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie).

And characters on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow on the CW include bisexual Sara Lance/White Canary (Caity Lotz), gay Ava Sharpe (Jes Macllan), gay Dr. Gwyn, and bisexual John Constantine (both played by Matt Ryan) and asexual Spooner (Lisseth Chavez).

Marvel fans are clearly becoming disillusioned with Marvel’s Pride offerings, and DC is whipping the floor with the competition this year’s offerings. CoriMarie21 says:

“DC’s Pride Cover: Superman. Robin. Aquaman. Queen Nubia. Kid Flash. Green Lantern. Marvel’s Pride Cover: The same six queers we trot out every year.”

DC's Pride Cover: Superman. Robin. Aquaman. Queen Nubia. Kid Flash. Green Lantern.

Marvel's Pride Cover: The same six queers we trot out every year. — Cori McCreery (@CoriMarie21) March 15, 2022

One of the most LGBTQIA+ teams in Marvel Comics, The Young Avengers, are fan-favorite characters who are being introduced in the MCU in Marvel’s Phase Four, but they do not actually show up in the comics very often. 616Impulse points this out, saying:

“Marvel: Its pride AGAIN? fuck. Pull out the young avengers then put them back in storage for next year.”

Marvel: Its pride AGAIN? fuck. Pull out the young avengers then put them back in storage for next year — Marko polo (@616IMPULSE) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, DC has been raking in the praise compared to Marvel. Joshcornillon is ready for June, saying:

“I am SO impressed with how unapologetically DC has started throwing it’s weight behind LGBTQIA+ content, and this pride month is so full of exciting books to check out with some of my favorite creators. Hell yeah.”

I am SO impressed with how unapologetically DC has started throwing it's weight behind LGBTQIA+ content, and this pride month is so full of exciting books to check out with some of my favorite creators. Hell yeah. https://t.co/QS8tDg7YQ2 — Josh ! (@joshcornillon) March 15, 2022

Marvel and Disney clearly have a long way to go to earn back the trust of the LGBTQIA+ community following the controversy of Florida’s “Don’t Say, Gay Bill.” Marvel stood against Disney, saying:

“We strongly denounce any and ALL legislation that infringes on the basic human rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Marvel Studios stands for hope, inclusivity and strength; and we proudly stand with the community. Today, we pledge to continue our strong commitment as allies who promote the values of equality, acceptance and respect.”

What new comics will you be checking out, and what characters are you excited to see in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?