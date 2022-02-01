“ZERO Standards,” “Fans Should Be Ashamed” – Gunn Defends ‘Peacemaker’ Backlash

Just a year and a half after Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn joined the Worlds of DC with Suicide Squad (2021), he is taking the super hero genre by storm with John Cena’s Peacemaker on HBO Max.

In its brief time on television, the boundary-pushing series has caused (sometimes hilarious) controversy with everything from Wookiees in the Star Wars universe to just how far a super hero series should actually go — remember, Suicide Squad is R-rated, so there’s a precedent here.

For one thing, the show has been more shocking than prior Marvel Cinematic Universe series and DC installments in regard to sexual exploits. As one article explained:

Episode 2 features Peacemaker reuniting with Vigilante, his former crime-fighting companion who has an unabashed admiration for him. After the two reconnect and shoot some appliances and each other in the forest, they engage in a threesome with a woman Peacemaker had previously flirted with while technically holding her hostage. The scene isn’t graphic, but it’s still surprising to see Peacemaker being so flexible with his sexual experiences.

And, while Peacemaker has been a huge hit overall, there has still been backlash — as there is wont to be — online.

One DC fan, AKKI, shared an image of Zack Snyder’s Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice’s (2016) Trinity of Batman/Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), and Wonder Woman/Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) compared to the recent Peacemaker threesome, writing:

Nobody can save the DC anymore #BoycottWB

A fan named Flavio Martins is clearly not a fan of the hit series:

The @DCpeacemaker show is a disgrace to the DC brand and any DC “fan” who actually enjoys it should be ashamed of himself. #BoycottPeacemaker #BoycottWB

Prabh is also unimpressed with the direction the DC Expanded Universe is taking, writing:

Last I heard, Peacemaker made a joke about him having fecal matter fetish? Really, is THIS how we want to treat Superman? ZERO standards.

Now, however, Gunn himself has responded to Peacemaker‘s critics, posting:

DC is not one thing. A beautiful aspect of comics – & films based on comics – is they can be in any genre & for many ages. Most of us are comfortable seeing a variety of feels in our comics, films & shows.

Despite the fact that the show is not to the tastes of some viewers, Peacemaker is already reportedly set for a second season and a potential spinoff — possibly featuring Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn — is already rumored to be in the works.

The super hero show is officially described as:

PEACEMAKER explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn’s 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it! The series stars John Cena as Peacemaker, Danielle Brooks as Adebayo, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Jennifer Holland as Harcourt, Chukwudi Iwuji as Murn, Steve Agee as Economos and Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith.

