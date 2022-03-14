Disney Cuts LGBTQ+ ‘Turning Red’ Scenes After Backing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill

The Walt Disney Company preaches inclusivity and diversity, from theme parks to feature films. But the response from fans over Pixar’s Turning Red reportedly cutting and snuffing out any LGBTQ representation is adding fire to Disney’s ongoing “Don’t Say Gay” backlash.

Pixar Animation recently released their latest feature film on Disney+, following the controversial business practice of debuting animated movies like Soul (2020) and Raya and the Last Dragon (2020) straight to the streaming service.

Causing a flurry of disappointment from the Pixar staff that spent years producing this Toronto-based movie to only have it released onto a streaming platform, Disney is underfire once more for reportedly toning down LGTBQ representation in Turning Red (2022).

Before Turning Red was released to the world, Pixar Animation employees came forward to express their concern for the misrepresentation in the animated movie, claiming Disney executives cut the majority of inclusive scenes in the Pixar film.

Nonetheless, fans noticed awkwardly placed moments in Turning Red, causing them to call out Disney to “release the Gay Cut”:

Reading the article about disney removing multiple lgbtq scenes in multiple movies definitely sealed it for me. Such a shame bc i want to support stories like this one but feel icky giving a single cent to this corporation

Reading the article about disney removing multiple lgbtq scenes in multiple movies definitely sealed it for me. Such a shame bc i want to support stories like this one but feel icky giving a single cent to this corporation — Rebebeba (@Leel_Ghost) March 11, 2022

Another fan wrote:

Literally had to go back to see this part and girl… RUN THAT BACK!!!!! RELEASE THE GAY CUT!!!!

turning red spoilers

–

Literally had to go back to see this part and girl… RUN THAT BACK!!!!! RELEASE THE GAY CUT!!!! pic.twitter.com/DzpZgBGSSu — rissy 🌵 #1 fixer upper hater (@harpyeda) March 12, 2022

Another Pixar fan shared:

THE FACT THAT THERE W E R E GAY SCENES IN TURNING RED AND THEY DIDNT RELEASE THEM IS?!!?!!?

THE FACT THAT THERE W E R E GAY SCENES IN TURNING RED AND THEY DIDNT RELEASE THEM IS?!!?!!? pic.twitter.com/ClWVCOs7Nl — Kofi ! Turning Red phase (@ni9htow1) March 12, 2022

Turning Red’s controversy comes at a time when The Walt Disney Company is under attack from the media, public, and even the Florida State Government over their reported support and then denunciation of the Florida legislature’s “Dont Say Gay” bill.

According to NPR, this new bill is precisely what it sounds like, “The legislation prohibits any instruction about sexuality or gender between kindergarten and third grade, or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

Despite Disney boasting its inclusivity in their theme parks and various products, the Orlando Sentinel reports that Disney had helped fund the supporters of this “Don’t Say Gay,” only to have CEO Bob Chapek quickly make a public apology on behalf of the company when these reports came to light.

Disney has since turned against Florida’s latest bill, reaffirming its inclusivity policies and standards in the entertainment industry.

All of this comes at a time when Disney and Pixar Animation rearrange the story of Turning Red to avoid various storylines that include LGBTQ representation, including among the film’s stars Mei Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), Priya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), Miriam (Ava Morse), and Devon (Addie Chandler).

More about Turning Red

Mei Lee is a 13-year-old girl who is torn between being her mother’s obedient daughter and the chaos of her youth. As if that were not enough, when she gets too excited, she turns into a big red panda.

Founded by Steve Jobs, Pete Doctor, and John Lasseter, Pixar Animation has gifted the world beloved family films such as Finding Nemo (2003), Inside Out (2015), Up (2009), Monsters University (2013), The Good Dinosaur (2015), Finding Dory (2017), Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story (1995), and Edna Mode from The Incredibles (2004).

Do you feel Disney should re-cut Turning Red? Let us know in the comments below!