Disney Introducing More Pixar To Parks With “Larger-Than-Life Experiences”

If you love Disney Pixar, you might want to get to the Disney Parks soon to partake in some exciting new experiences.

Disney Parks Blog announced that, as a celebration of Disney Pixar’s newest film Turning Red (2022) set to debut on Disney+ this Friday, both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort would have some unique offerings for Guests visiting the Disney Parks.

Here’s a look at those offerings that Disney describes as “larger-than-life”:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests can get an early glimpse of scenes from “Turning Red” in a sneak peek, now playing at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the sneak peek is presented as part of the Walt Disney Presents attraction and offers you a chance to see never-before-seen clips from the film before its release.

Disney Springs

Amorette’s Patisserie (available March 11 through March 31; limited offering per day)

Amorette’s Turning Red Mini Dome Cake: Based off the classic Canadian dessert – the Nanaimo Bar – this dome cake has layers of chocolate brownie, coconut, nuts, vanilla custard, and semi-sweet chocolate.

EPCOT

Canada Popcorn Cart (available March 1 through May 31)

Pand-Ade: Coconut-Pomegranate Lemonade with Pomegranate Boba Pearls

Le Cellier Steakhouse (available March 1 through May 31)

Beef Stir Fry Poutine: Fresh-cut Fries, Canadian Cheddar, Stir-fry Beef, and Gravy with Asian Flavors

Shrimp & Pork Dumplings: Pickled Cucumber, Sesame-Soy Drizzle, and Crispy Noodles (available March 1 through May 31);

Turning Red Cake: Citrus and Vanilla Chiffon Cake with Raspberry Coulis and Fresh Strawberries (available March 1 through May 31).

Disney California Adventure Park

And for all of you red panda and boy-band-loving guests visiting the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, make sure to check out a brand-new photo-op now available near Silly Symphony Swings at Disney California Adventure park themed to “Turning Red.”

Disney Cruise Line

Guests aboard Disney Cruise Line can also catch this special sneak peek of “Turning Red” during select sailings on the Disney Magic, Disney Fantasy, Disney Dream, and Disney Wonder.

Disney and Pixar’s official description of Turning Red reads:

Disney and Pixar’s “Turning Red” introduces Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old torn between staying her mother’s dutiful daughter and the chaos of adolescence. Her protective, if not slightly overbearing mother, Ming, is never far from her daughter – an unfortunate reality for a teenager. And as if changes to her interests, relationships and body weren’t enough, whenever she gets too excited (which is practically ALWAYS), she “poofs” into a giant red panda! Talk about panda-monium!

Per our previous reporting, the movie was billed by Disney as the first “normal” wide-releasing theatrical film. It was hoped to be a more normal movie-making time, yet the pandemic issues have plagued the entertainment and hospitality industries. As a result, Disney announced that Turning Red would not be going to theaters and will debut exclusively on Disney+ on Friday, March 11. This will make three Pixar films in a row that will not have been released with a theatrical run.

The last three films produced by Pixar, all of which debuted for free on Disney+, were Luca (2021), Soul (2020), and Onward (2020). Pixar Studios is known for producing many popular and iconic films, including Toy Story (1995), Monsters Inc. (2001), Cars (2006), Ratatouille (2007), Up (2009), The Incredibles (2004), A Bug’s Life (1998), WALL-E (2008), and many more.

What do you think of these new offerings at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments!

