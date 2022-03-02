Disney Removes Another ‘Star Wars’ Show From Release Schedule

Fans have hailed Lucasfilm Executive Creative Director and Mandalorian executive producer, Dave Filoni, as a “literal Star Wars god” for his work on both The Mandalorian Season 1 and Season 2, and for his work on The Book of Boba Fett.

Before he turned to live-action work, though — at the behest of divisive Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) director, Rian Johnson, oddly enough — Filoni got his start in the Star Wars franchise in the world of animation.

He worked closely with George Lucas on Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which ran for seven seasons and introduced many fan-favorites, including Anakin Skywalker’s Padawan Ahsoka Tano. Famously voiced by Ashley Eckstein, Rosario Dawson ultimately took over acting duties when Tano made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian Season 2, Episode 5 (“Chapter 13: The Jedi”).

Filoni went on to develop animated series Star Wars Rebels, which introduced characters like Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall), Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray), Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze, Jr.), Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Many of these characters are expected to appear alongside Dawson in the upcoming Mandalorian spinoff, Ahsoka, which will serve as a sort of live-action Rebels sequel. While Bridger and Wren have been replaced with Aladdin star Mena Massoud and Natasha Liu-Bordizzo, respectively, Mikkelson is reportedly returning as Thrawn.

Voice actress Katee Sackhoff also reprised her Clone Wars and Rebels role as Bo-Katan Kryze in The Mandalorian, so there is a precedent for this.

In the midst of expanding the “Mando-Verse” alongside creator Jon Favreau, Filoni found the time to develop another animated show, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

The Clone Wars spinoff followed the adventures of Clone Force 99 — Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech, and Crosshair. The special ops unit of “defective” clones were engineered on Kamino with enhanced abilities.

When The Bad Batch picks up, Emperor Palpatine has just executed Order 66 and the team, whose inhibitor chips are not activated — with the notable exception of Crosshair — watch in horror as their fellow clone troopers begin ruthlessly killing the Jedi Generals they have faithfully served for years.

Throughout the course of the first season of the show, Clone Force 99 joins forces with female clone, Omega (Michelle Ang), who they eventually discover is “older” than them. She also happens to be Boba Fett’s “sister,” a storyline that will undoubtedly be explored in Season 2 of the series.

Now, however, it seems that the second season of the popular show has been removed from its original spot on the Lucasfilm release schedule. Another series, Mandalorian spinoff Rangers of the New Republic, was scrapped when Gina Carano (Cara Dune) was fired.

Thankfully, it seems that The Bad Batch has only been delayed.

Reddit user BZPJMJ64 noted:

Star Wars Insider 209 removed Spring 2022 window from Bad Batch

A recent article shared additional details:

In past issues of the magazine, the project was listed with a Spring 2022 release window. That tag has now been removed and replaced with a “Coming Soon” label, with no new specific release timing stated.

At this time, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company have not officially commented on when Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will officially release or why the series has seemingly been delayed.

What do you think about this Lucasfilm update?

Star Wars fans can look forward to Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen’s Obi-Wan Kenobi on May 25, 2022. The Mandalorian Season 3 is rumored to debut in December 2022 and Andor will also premiere this year.