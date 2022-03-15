Storm Troopers Steal and Convert Young Child While On Ship

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, Walt Disney World’s newest “elite” hotel, continues to create controversy amongst Guests.

For Star Wars fans, one of the most exciting new additions to Walt Disney World Resort has been Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After recreating iconic aspects like the Millennium Falcon and X-Wing, and bringing characters like Rey, Kylo Ren, Vi Moradi, Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, and more to life, Star Wars fans were affirmed that Disney knew how to bring the immensely popular George Lucas-built franchise to life.

Mixed reactions have flooded the internet since Disney decided to first open Galactic Starcruiser’s doors with a week of media events. Several Disney and Star Wars content creators, as well as other invited media members, got to experience and share their stay aboard this futuristic and highly themed hotel.

One of the most discussed subjects of this soft opening was the fact that some exclusive merchandise items were already being promoted for reselling on eBay, which is one of the most shamed things a Disney Guest could do. While it is against the rules at Disney to engage in this practice, Disney still struggles to deal with situations like this, especially with limited edition and exclusive merchandise.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser officially opened its doors to Guests from all around the galaxy on March 1st, allowing fans and families to experience everything the ship has to offer, including the chance to “experience your own Star Wars story.” The official Walt Disney World site describes the possibilities as follows:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is like nothing else you’ve ever experienced: part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game—and yet so much more.

As the airlock slides open, your whole world changes. Step off the launch pod and into your own epic Star Wars story, one where you decide your fate. While your story unfolds, you’ll have the power to choose your path. Will you follow the rule of the First Order or join the Resistance in a secret plot? Strike a bargain with a gang of smugglers or sit back, sip a cocktail and watch it all from a safe distance? The choice is yours. You are the hero of your very own Star Wars adventure—the most immersive Star Wars experience ever created! While your choices determine what happens during your Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure, you’ll find something for everyone, including highlights like: New and familiar Star Wars Characters need your help and will invite you to delve deeper into the story—interact with them like never before, embark on secret missions and create alliances.

Wield a lightsaber as you face off against a remote training device.

Explore the Bridge and operate the ship’s systems and controls.

Take an exclusive transport to the planet Batuu, where you’ll have the opportunity to engage in unique missions and experiences that extend the story of your adventure.

Your story may even lead you to discover the inner workings of the ship in the Engineering Room.

While most Star Wars fans and Guests would be excited to interact with characters from different planets and allegiances, some parents might be concerned by the choices their kid takes aboard the ship.

Such is the case of Lincoln, as he had decided to join the dark side and patrol the ship with fellow Stormtroopers. Serena at LivingByDisney (@livingbydisney) shared a snippet of this experience on TikTok, giving us all a fair idea that Guests have complete freedom when aboard the Starcruiser.

This video also provides a good laugh, as many TikTok users noted. One even quoting Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), asking if Lincoln wasn’t “a little short for a Storm Trooper?”

In addition, after seeing this video, one user stated, “They have to have cruises where the First Order is victorious,” and while the idea might be interesting, it is not likely the Walt Disney Company will decide to change a storyline they had worked on since 2017, when the project was first announced. That being said, anything can happen!

More on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible. Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge! The Star Wars-themed land is set between Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker (2019) in the Star Wars timeline. Guests will be able to visit Batuu and ride Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run and Rise of the Resistance.

What are your thoughts on the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser? Would you like to see an alternate storyline? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!