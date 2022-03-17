After Removing One Series, ‘Star Wars’ Release Schedule Changes Again

Recently, Lucasfilm updated the 2022 Star Wars release schedule by removing the second season of Dave Filoni’s Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Somehow, in the midst of expanding the “Mando-Verse” — which currently consists of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka — alongside creator Jon Favreau, Filoni found the time to develop the series.

The Clone Wars spinoff follows the adventures of Clone Force 99 — Hunter, Wrecker, Echo, Tech, and Crosshair. The special ops unit of “defective” clones were engineered on Kamino with enhanced abilities.

Now that The Bad Batch Season 2 won’t arrive until at least 2023, the Star Wars release schedule has seemingly been updated once again. This time, the change involves Diego Luna’s standalone series, Andor.

Bespin Bulletin took to Twitter to share:

‘Ms. Marvel’ kicks off on June 8th. ‘Andor’ will be the next tentpole Disney+ series after Ms. Marvel. I always heard August, and I won’t be surprised if it’s still there even though ‘Ms. Marvel’ is coming slightly earlier than Disney previously mentioned.

This is in line with Disney’s previous November 2021 confirmation that Andor will drop during Q4 2022. The way The Walt Disney Company’s fiscal year is structured, August is in the fourth quarter. However, this is still a change to Lucasfilm’s release schedule — particularly if Andor arrives before August — since many still anticipated the original trilogy-era project to drop even later in the year.

There has still been no official announcement of the show’s release date at this time.

Andor, starring Luna reprising his role as Captain Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016), is already set to receive a second season before Season 1 has even debuted.

Previously, Alan Tudyk (Firefly, I, Robot, A Knight’s Tale)— who played fan-favorite droid K-2SO in Rogue One — teased that the movie spinoff prequel series would be receiving a Season 2 when he said:

"They're shooting it right now, I'm not in it. But, if it stays on the air, stories keep getting told, I'll end up in there. "I'm going to be in the show. It's just that the story that Tony [Gilroy] is telling doesn't involve K-2SO until later on… I can't be too specific, but I can definitely say that I'm not going to be in the first season."

Although details regarding the exact plot of Andor have been kept under wraps, it is unlikely that fans will see the return of popular Rogue One character Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) — daughter of Death Star saboteur Galen Erso (Mads Mikkelsen) –since the prequel series is set about five years before the standalone Star Wars film.

In the Star Wars timeline, the two did not know one another prior to Rogue One, which is set just a few days before Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977), in which George Lucas first introduced Star Wars fans to Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Princess Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and, of course, legendary villain Darth Vader.

The official description of Andor reads:

…adventures of Rebel spy Cassian Andor during the formative years of the Rebellion and prior to the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story…The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.

You can watch the sizzle reel below:

Are you looking forward to Andor?