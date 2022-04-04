Marvel Fans Slam ‘Thor 4’ Trailer, Chris Hemsworth Gives Major Update

Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) are debuting in three months, but Marvel is refusing to release the official trailer. Fears of a delay were seemingly confirmed by director Taika Waititi, but star Chris Hemsworth just shed some light on the dire situation.

Marvel legend Chris Hemsworth has finally spoken out about Thor: Love and Thunder, one of Marvel’s most anticipated movies after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

Every Marvel fan is on the edge of their seats, praying for an official trailer from Marvel Studios and for Thor 4 to stay on track, as Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) received its official teaser trailer nearly four months before its release. There’s still nothing for Thor: Love and Thunder.

As a result, there’s a panic amongst the Marvel community, as many fear that this Marvel movie could be delayed.

However, Chris Hemsworth has come to the rescue with a recent Instagram post that shows he, director Taika Waititi, and co-star Tessa Thompson kicking off the press tour for Thor: Love and Thunder:

“Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready folks this films gonna be wild!! #thorloveandthunder”

“Some long lead press for Thor Love And Thunder with these two wonderful humans. A day full of wackiness and hilarity. Get ready folks this films gonna be wild!! #thorloveandthunder” (Chris Hemsworth on IG) pic.twitter.com/gUxNalqzBg — Thor: Love and Thunder News (@lovethundernews) April 4, 2022

Marvel has begun the official press tour for Thor: Love and Thunder, but there’s still no teaser trailer of the “wild” Marvel film:

Where’s the trailer?

Another fan wrote:

No trailer but press tours have started . . . That’s a 1st.

Eyebrows are raised and many are wondering when they’ll officially see Natalie Portman return to the Marvel Universe with newcomer Christian Bale as Gorr the god butcher.

Will Tom Hiddleston return to Thor’s life after the events of Loki on Disney+? How will the Multiverse tie into this whacky movie? Only time will tell until fans get that long-awaited trailer.

More about Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. It is intended to be the direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set to debut on July 8, 2022.

When do you think the Thor trailer will release? Let us know in the comments below!