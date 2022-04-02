Marvel Slashes ‘Doctor Strange 2’ Runtime, Leaves No Room For Epic Cameos

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) is now confirmed to be shorter than expected.

Fans are eager to see Benedict Cumberbatch return as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the upcoming sequel where the magic-user will have to deal with the consequences of helping Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The movie already looks jam-packed full of different characters and variants as the trailer reveals dinosaurs, zombies and the Illuminati are entering the MCU.

Fans have also heard about how Marvel is reported to be having a lot of cameos in Doctor Strange 2 as Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, the X-Men, and Tom Cruise as Iron Man are rumored to make an appearance. Fans are hoping to get a tease for the Fantastic Four and there are also rumors that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man might swing into the fray.

Marvel just announced today that tickets will be available on April 6 which has fans excited to get their seats in advance for the movie, but then fans learned that the runtime for the movie has been cut. Originally, fans thought the movie was going to be 148 minutes, and end up being one of the longest movies in the MCU.

Fandango did reveal through one of their execs that Doctor Strange 2 will actually have a runtime of 126 minutes meaning that the film will be 22 minutes shorter than expected:

Now that fans know that Doctor Strange 2 is only 2 hours and 6 minutes, this places the movie to be around the same runtime as the first two Iron Man movies and is one of the shorter MCU movies. With the number of cameos and big connections this movie was supposed to have, it would make sense for the movie to be quite long. Having only two hours to explore the beginning of the Multiverse feels rushed and fans will be concerned.

Most likely the first thing that was cut would be a lot of the cameos planned for the film meaning that Doctor Strange 2 might not tease the X-Men or the Fantastic Four anymore. Fans will be very disappointed if the movie feels rushed as Cumberbatch has led fans to believe that the movie will be on the same level as No Way Home. The movie was 148 minutes meaning that Doctor Strange 2 will most likely have more characters and less screentime for them than most MCU movies which usually is a sure sign of disaster.

Fans are really hoping for the best, but it’s hard not thinking about all of the great moments that probably were cut to make the film shorter. Since Marvel works on the film all the way to the last minute, there’s a chance that the runtime could change and hopefully, it will since Doctor Strange 2 is supposed to be one of the biggest MCU movies.

More on Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange in the main timeline, but he will also play other variants in the movie such as Zombie Strange, Defender Strange, and Strange Supreme.

The movie will also star Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff, America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez), Wong as the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Wong), Mordo, (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Rintrah (Adam Hugill), Charles Xavier/Professor X (Sir Patrick Stewart), and potentially other characters from the Marvel universe.

The MCU is just beginning to add more superhero teams into the Marvel universe because now, the Avengers need all the help they can get. It is only a matter of time before we see the Young Avengers, Illuminati, Defenders, Midnight Sons, X-Men, Fantastic Four, and the Thunderbolts enter the MCU.

Do you wish the runtime for Doctor Strange 2 was longer? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

There are many things to look forward to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe while we wait for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. On Disney+ you can expect Moon Knight on March 30, Ms. Marvel in Summer 2022, and She-Hulk to debut this year. For movies, Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness comes out on May 6, followed by Thor: Love and Thunder on July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on November 11.